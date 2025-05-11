Qatar Denies Gifting $400M Luxury Jet To Trump, Says Air Force One Deal Still Under Review

The Trump administration is poised to acquire a luxury jet from Qatar, potentially repurposing it as Air Force One. President Donald Trump toured the opulent aircraft earlier this year amid mounting delays to the official Air Force One project.

The Trump administration is preparing to receive a luxury Boeing 747-8 aircraft from the Qatari royal family, which will be modified for use as Air Force One during President Donald Trump’s second term, according to a CNN report.

Planned Delivery Amid Trump’s Foreign Trip

President Trump is set to begin his first major foreign trip on Monday, which includes a stop in Doha, Qatar. The timing of the visit coincides with discussions around the plane, valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars, raising significant legal and ethical considerations.

A Qatari official clarified that the plane is being transferred from Qatar’s Ministry of Defense to the U.S. Department of Defense. The official emphasized it is a “government-to-government transaction,” and not a personal gift to Trump. The Pentagon is expected to retrofit the aircraft with specialized modifications and security enhancements to prepare it for presidential use.

Future Use and Ownership

According to a CNN report, once Trump leaves office, the aircraft is intended to be donated to his presidential library, allowing him continued access to the plane.

Despite ongoing speculation, Qatar publicly denied that a finalized deal has been reached.

“Reports that a jet is being gifted by Qatar to the United States government during the upcoming visit of President Trump are inaccurate,” said Ali Al-Ansari, Qatar’s media attaché to the U.S., on Sunday.

“The possible transfer of an aircraft for temporary use as Air Force One is currently under consideration between Qatar’s Ministry of Defense and the U.S. Department of Defense, but the matter remains under review by the respective legal departments, and no decision has been made,” Al-Ansari added.

Trump’s Private Tour of the Jet

Earlier this year, Trump and several aides personally toured the aircraft at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida. Plane could be ready for use within two years, according to the reports.

After the visit, Trump reportedly spoke frequently about the jet’s luxurious interiors. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung confirmed the visit in a statement at the time.

“President Trump is touring a new Boeing plane to check out the new hardware/technology,” Cheung said.

Boeing’s Delays Spark Frustration

Boeing has been under contract to convert two 747 jets into the next generation of Air Force One aircraft. However, the project has suffered from repeated delays. Initially slated for delivery by 2022, the aircraft are now not expected until at least 2027, according to reports.

Cheung pointed to the delays during Trump’s tour, saying it “highlights the project’s failure to deliver a new Air Force One on time as promised, as they are already 5 years late.”

Trump has reportedly expressed deep frustration with the setbacks and, at one point, approached Elon Musk for help in expediting the project.

