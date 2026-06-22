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Home > World News > Qatar Ras Laffan Explosion: Several Injured After Fire At Barzan Gas Facility | Watch

Qatar Ras Laffan Explosion: Several Injured After Fire At Barzan Gas Facility | Watch

A technical malfunction triggered an explosion and fire at Qatar's Barzan gas facility in Ras Laffan Industrial City, leaving several people injured.

Qatar Ras Laffan Explosion (Photo: X)
Qatar Ras Laffan Explosion (Photo: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 04:17 IST

A technical malfunction at a factory in Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar triggered an internal explosion and fire, injuring several people, according to Qatari authorities. In a series of statements posted on X, Qatar’s Ministry of Interior said the incident occurred due to a technical issue at a factory in the industrial city, prompting an immediate response from Civil Defence teams. ‘An internal explosion occurred at a factory in Ras Laffan Industrial City due to a technical incident. Civil defence teams are handling the incident, with no injuries or leaks reported that may pose a threat to public safety,’ the ministry said in its initial statement.

Authorities Confirm Injuries

However, in a subsequent update, the ministry confirmed that several people had sustained injuries. ‘Further to the previous statement, the incident was caused by a technical malfunction during operations at a factory in Ras Laffan Industrial City. A number of injuries were reported, with no leaks posing a threat to public safety. The competent authorities are continuing to respond to the incident,’ the ministry stated.

Meanwhile, QatarEnergy confirmed that the explosion and fire occurred during the start-up of operations at the Barzan local gas supply facility within Ras Laffan Industrial City on Sunday evening.

QatarEnergy Says Fire Is Under Control

‘QatarEnergy confirms that there was an operational incident during the start-up of operations at Ras Laffan Industrial City which resulted in an explosion and fire at Barzan local gas supply facility in the evening hours of Sunday 21 June 2026,’ the company said in a statement on X.

The energy giant said emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the blaze and that the fire has since been brought under control.

‘Emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the fire, which is now under control. QatarEnergy will continue to communicate the latest available information,’ the statement added.

Investigation Ongoing 

Authorities have emphasised that no leaks resulting from the incident pose any threat to public safety, and that investigations and response efforts are ongoing.

(Inputs From ANI)

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Qatar Ras Laffan Explosion: Several Injured After Fire At Barzan Gas Facility | Watch
Tags: Barzan gas facilitygas plant explosionindustrial accidentQatar explosionQatar fireQatar Ministry of Interiorqatar newsQatarEnergyRas Laffan explosionRas Laffan Industrial City

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Qatar Ras Laffan Explosion: Several Injured After Fire At Barzan Gas Facility | Watch
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Qatar Ras Laffan Explosion: Several Injured After Fire At Barzan Gas Facility | Watch

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