Thursday, May 22, 2025
Qatar's Offer To Gift A Boeing Plane To President Trump A 'Normal Thing That Happens Between Allies', PM Al Thani Says

PM Sheikh Al Thani defended Qatar's offer to gift a Boeing 747-8 aircraft to Trump, calling it a "normal thing that happens between allies."

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Tuesday defended his country’s offer to gift a Boeing 747-8 aircraft to U.S. President Donald Trump, calling it a “normal thing that happens between allies,” Reuters reported.

Speaking at an economic forum in Doha, Al Thani addressed concerns raised in the United States that the gift might be perceived as an attempt to gain political influence.

“I hope that the United States looks to Qatar as a reliable partner in diplomacy that is not trying to buy influence,” Al Thani said, responding to criticism that the move could raise ethical red flags.

The remarks followed the introduction of legislation on Monday by U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, aimed at preventing any foreign-owned aircraft from operating as Air Force One, the aircraft used to transport the sitting U.S. president. The bill appears to be in response to Qatar’s offer.

Trump, for his part, dismissed any ethical concerns tied to the gesture. “It would be stupid to turn down the generous offer,” he said, according to Reuters.

He added that the aircraft, a Boeing 747-8, would ultimately be donated to his presidential library and emphasised that he had no intention of using it for personal travel after leaving office.

