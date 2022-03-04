Amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the quad leaders on Thursday participated in a virtual summit. The virtual summit witnessed the attendance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The leaders discussed the broader implications of the war between Russia and Ukraine, including its humanitarian implications. As earlier expressed by India previously at the UN, PM Modi emphasised the need to opt for the path of dialogue and diplomacy. The leaders further discussed the ways to come up with a new humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mechanism, which will enable the Quad to meet such challenges in the future in the Indo Pacific region. The objective of which, would be to provide a channel of communication as they each address and respond to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Along with the developments in Ukraine, the leaders reviewed the progress of Quad initiatives since last year and agreed on accelerating cooperation. Stressing on the objective to achieve concrete outcomes, the leaders agreed to meet in Tokyo later this year.

Underlining the need for concrete and practical forms of cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, PM Modi said that Quad must be focus on its core objective of promoting peace, stablility and prosperity in the region and cooperate in areas like Humanitarian and disaster relief, debt sustainability, supply chain, clean energy, connectivity and capacity building.