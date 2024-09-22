Quad Leaders Address Ukraine War Concerns

The Quad countries expressed deep concerns over the “raging war” in Ukraine and the “humanitarian crisis” in Gaza, affirming their support for adherence to international law and respect for the principles of the UN Charter, including territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states, as well as peaceful resolution of disputes.

Concerns Over Ukraine

Expressing “deepest concern” regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine, the four countries emphasized the importance of upholding international law in accordance with the UN Charter.

“We express our deepest concern over the war raging in Ukraine, including the terrible and tragic humanitarian consequences,” the declaration stated.

They reiterated that “all states must refrain from the threat of or use of force against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state.”

Impact on Global Security

The Quad nations noted the negative impacts of the Ukraine war on global food and energy security, particularly affecting developing and least developed countries. They stated, “In the context of this war, we share the view that the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is unacceptable.”

Focus on Gaza

The leaders also expressed “unequivocal condemnation” of the October 7 terror attacks while highlighting the large-scale loss of civilian lives and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as “unacceptable.”

They affirmed the imperative of securing the release of all hostages held by Hamas and emphasized that a deal to release hostages would lead to an “immediate and prolonged ceasefire” in Gaza. They underscored the urgent need to significantly increase deliveries of life-saving humanitarian assistance throughout Gaza while preventing regional escalation.

Call for Compliance with International Law

The joint statement read, “We urge all parties to comply with international law, including international humanitarian law, as applicable.”

Welcoming the UNSC resolution, the Quad nations urged all concerned parties to work “immediately and steadily” toward the release of all hostages and an immediate ceasefire.

Commitment to Humanitarian Assistance

“We call on all parties to take every feasible step to protect the lives of civilians, including aid workers, and facilitate the rapid, safe, and unimpeded humanitarian relief to civilians,” the leaders stated.

They encouraged other countries, particularly those in the Indo-Pacific, to increase their support to address the dire humanitarian needs on the ground. The statement added that the future recovery and reconstruction of Gaza should be supported by the international community.

Support for a Two-State Solution

The Quad leaders expressed their commitment to a two-state solution that ensures a sovereign, viable, and independent Palestine while also taking into account Israel’s “legitimate security concerns.”

While emphasizing the need to prevent the conflict from escalating, they voiced opposition to Israeli settlement expansion and “violent extremism on all sides.”

“We remain committed to a sovereign, viable, and independent Palestinian state, taking into account Israel’s legitimate security concerns as part of a two-state solution that enables both Israelis and Palestinians to live in a just, lasting, and secure peace,” the joint statement concluded.

President Biden hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Wilmington, Delaware. This sixth edition of the Quad Leaders’ Summit serves as a ‘farewell’ meeting for both President Biden and Prime Minister Kishida before they step down from their respective offices.

The Quad is a diplomatic partnership between four countries: Australia, India, Japan, and the United States.

