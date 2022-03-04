While the countries refrained from mentioning China, the biggest challenge in Indo Pacific remains China. Quad was formed to counter China and if the focus shifts from it, China will be beneficiary.

The Quad countries, including India, Australia, US & Japan, met viturally on Thursday to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine, re-affirm their commitment towards free and open Indo Pacific and provide for a channel of communication.

The key highlights of the quad summit were that the leaders acccessed border implications of Russian Invasion and called for a new Humanitarian Mechanism, to avoid such challenges in the Indo-pacific. Focusing on the core objectives of peace and stablility in the Indo-pacific, the countries called for a channel of communication. PM Modi, speaking about the Russia-Ukraine war, stated that the we must return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. The countries further stated that unilateral changes to status quo are unacceptable.

While the countries refrained from mentioning China, the biggest challenge in Indo Pacific remains China. Quad was formed to counter China and if the focus shifts from it, China will be beneficiary. China could use the shifted focus to bully countries like Taiwan and take advantage of a divide house by trying to fulfill its expansionist policies.

In such a situation, it becomes imperative that the Quad focuses on countering the Chinese aggression and maintain a united face to avoid Chinese advantage.

It must continue providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine, help other nations with evacuations efforts in Ukraine and not completely shift focus to Russia.

It should keep China in check as it tries to take advantage of shifted focus globally and focus on maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific. The Quad must be wary of China escalating aggression towards Taiwan, reaffirm commitment to smaller indo-pacific nations and focus on territorial integrity, stability in Indo-Pacific.