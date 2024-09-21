The QUAD grouping, consisting of India, the United States, Japan, and Australia, has reached a significant consolidation phase, with its leaders set to take decisive actions today in Delaware. The focus will be on upholding international law and ensuring security in the Indo-Pacific region, according to a senior official familiar with the proceedings.

PM Modi Takes Lead at QUAD Summit

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Wilmington, he steps into a leadership role as the most senior member of the QUAD. US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are nearing the end of their terms, while Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is preparing for an election. Having engaged in dialogues with two US Presidents, two Australian PMs, and two Japanese PMs, PM Modi now embarks on his third term as the leader of India, poised to guide the QUAD through critical times.

Global Conflicts Heighten the Stakes

The QUAD summit takes place against a backdrop of escalating global tensions. In the Middle East, Israel is engaged in conflict with the Iranian proxy group Hezbollah in Lebanon, while the ongoing war in Gaza shows no signs of a ceasefire. Meanwhile, the conflict in Ukraine is intensifying, with the Anglo-Saxon alliance reportedly considering the supply of long-range missiles to Kyiv, which could push the war further into Russian territory. Should Ukraine use these missiles against Russia, it is anticipated that President Vladimir Putin will retaliate, potentially expanding the conflict beyond Ukraine.

China’s Aggression in the Indo-Pacific

While conflicts rage in the Middle East and Central Europe, China is demonstrating increased aggression in the Indo-Pacific. The South China Sea has become a flashpoint as the Chinese military intensifies its actions against the Philippines. Additionally, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy has entered Japan’s exclusive economic zone, displaying its military might with an aircraft carrier task force. This growing tension in the region underscores the importance of the QUAD’s efforts to maintain stability and security.

Bilateral Talks Amid a Whirlwind Diplomatic Tour

During his brief visit to the United States, PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with each of the QUAD leaders in Delaware. His engagements reflect India’s growing role on the global stage, with critical discussions set to shape the direction of the Indo-Pacific strategy. Following the QUAD summit, India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will travel to Washington after addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 28. In Washington, Minister Jaishankar will hold key discussions with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, aiming to further strengthen the bilateral relationship as guided by their respective leaders.

India Prepares for US Election Impact on Bilateral Relations

Despite the upcoming US Presidential election in November, India remains prepared to work with whoever occupies the White House in January. There is a strong bipartisan consensus in Washington on maintaining and enhancing US-India relations. However, a minor friction point has arisen due to the US Department of Justice’s support for Khalistani terrorist G. S. Pannun. Pannun has been accusing the Indian government and its officials of plotting to murder him, based on unverified claims. This is despite Pannun’s own history of making threats against Indian leadership and attempting to radicalize Sikh youth against India.

As the QUAD leaders meet in Delaware, they face a world in turmoil, with critical issues ranging from conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine to China’s military aggression in the Indo-Pacific. With PM Modi playing a central role, the QUAD summit is expected to take bold steps to reinforce international law and security in the Indo-Pacific, even as the US prepares for its upcoming presidential election. The bilateral talks and broader diplomatic efforts during this summit will shape the future of the Indo-Pacific and global security for years to come.

