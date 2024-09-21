Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Push Notifications

Activate notifications to receive push notices for important events and suggestions.

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Live Tv

QUAD Summit Reaches Pivotal Moment as Leaders Prepare to Tackle Indo-Pacific Security Amid Global Turmoil

The QUAD grouping, consisting of India, the United States, Japan, and Australia, has reached a significant consolidation phase

QUAD Summit Reaches Pivotal Moment as Leaders Prepare to Tackle Indo-Pacific Security Amid Global Turmoil

The QUAD grouping, consisting of India, the United States, Japan, and Australia, has reached a significant consolidation phase, with its leaders set to take decisive actions today in Delaware. The focus will be on upholding international law and ensuring security in the Indo-Pacific region, according to a senior official familiar with the proceedings.

PM Modi Takes Lead at QUAD Summit

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Wilmington, he steps into a leadership role as the most senior member of the QUAD. US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are nearing the end of their terms, while Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is preparing for an election. Having engaged in dialogues with two US Presidents, two Australian PMs, and two Japanese PMs, PM Modi now embarks on his third term as the leader of India, poised to guide the QUAD through critical times.

ALSO READ: Austria’s Record Heatwaves And Floods Highlight Urgent Need For Climate Action

Global Conflicts Heighten the Stakes

The QUAD summit takes place against a backdrop of escalating global tensions. In the Middle East, Israel is engaged in conflict with the Iranian proxy group Hezbollah in Lebanon, while the ongoing war in Gaza shows no signs of a ceasefire. Meanwhile, the conflict in Ukraine is intensifying, with the Anglo-Saxon alliance reportedly considering the supply of long-range missiles to Kyiv, which could push the war further into Russian territory. Should Ukraine use these missiles against Russia, it is anticipated that President Vladimir Putin will retaliate, potentially expanding the conflict beyond Ukraine.

China’s Aggression in the Indo-Pacific

While conflicts rage in the Middle East and Central Europe, China is demonstrating increased aggression in the Indo-Pacific. The South China Sea has become a flashpoint as the Chinese military intensifies its actions against the Philippines. Additionally, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy has entered Japan’s exclusive economic zone, displaying its military might with an aircraft carrier task force. This growing tension in the region underscores the importance of the QUAD’s efforts to maintain stability and security.

Bilateral Talks Amid a Whirlwind Diplomatic Tour

During his brief visit to the United States, PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with each of the QUAD leaders in Delaware. His engagements reflect India’s growing role on the global stage, with critical discussions set to shape the direction of the Indo-Pacific strategy. Following the QUAD summit, India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will travel to Washington after addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 28. In Washington, Minister Jaishankar will hold key discussions with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, aiming to further strengthen the bilateral relationship as guided by their respective leaders.

India Prepares for US Election Impact on Bilateral Relations

Despite the upcoming US Presidential election in November, India remains prepared to work with whoever occupies the White House in January. There is a strong bipartisan consensus in Washington on maintaining and enhancing US-India relations. However, a minor friction point has arisen due to the US Department of Justice’s support for Khalistani terrorist G. S. Pannun. Pannun has been accusing the Indian government and its officials of plotting to murder him, based on unverified claims. This is despite Pannun’s own history of making threats against Indian leadership and attempting to radicalize Sikh youth against India.

As the QUAD leaders meet in Delaware, they face a world in turmoil, with critical issues ranging from conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine to China’s military aggression in the Indo-Pacific. With PM Modi playing a central role, the QUAD summit is expected to take bold steps to reinforce international law and security in the Indo-Pacific, even as the US prepares for its upcoming presidential election. The bilateral talks and broader diplomatic efforts during this summit will shape the future of the Indo-Pacific and global security for years to come.

READ MORE: Israel Submits Legal Briefs Contesting ICC’s Gaza War Crimes Investigation

Filed under

China Global Conflicts Indo-Pacific Security PM Modi Quad Summit US ELECTION

Also Read

PM Modi’s Engagement With Party Workers Ahead Of Haryana Elections

PM Modi’s Engagement With Party Workers Ahead Of Haryana Elections

Prime Minister Modi Embarks on Key US Visit for Quad Summit and UN Engagements

Prime Minister Modi Embarks on Key US Visit for Quad Summit and UN Engagements

Bombay High Court Judge Critiques IT Amendment Rules In Kunal Kamra Case

Bombay High Court Judge Critiques IT Amendment Rules In Kunal Kamra Case

Kerala-Born Norwegian Businessman Rinson Jose Linked to Controversial Pager Sales Amid Lebanon Blasts Investigation

Kerala-Born Norwegian Businessman Rinson Jose Linked to Controversial Pager Sales Amid Lebanon Blasts Investigation

Atishi Takes the Helm as Delhi’s New Chief Minister Following Kejriwal’s Resignation

Atishi Takes the Helm as Delhi’s New Chief Minister Following Kejriwal’s Resignation

Entertainment

‘GOAT’ Box Office Collection Day 16: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Earns Nearly Rs 2 crore On Third Friday

‘GOAT’ Box Office Collection Day 16: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Earns Nearly Rs 2 crore On

Lupita Nyong’o Talks About Lessons from ‘The Wild Robot’; A Story of Boundaries, Parenthood, and AI Adaptation

Lupita Nyong’o Talks About Lessons from ‘The Wild Robot’; A Story of Boundaries, Parenthood, and

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Box Office Collection Day 23: Nani’s Film Stays Low On Fourth Friday

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Box Office Collection Day 23: Nani’s Film Stays Low On Fourth Friday

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 37: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Mints Nearly Rs 5 Crore On Sixth Friday

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 37: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Mints Nearly Rs 5 Crore

Zayn Malik Pens Emotional Note For Daughter On Her Fourth Birthday

Zayn Malik Pens Emotional Note For Daughter On Her Fourth Birthday

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox