For developing world first transistor made of a single atom and the world's thinnest wire, Quantum physicist Michelle Yvonne Simmons has been honoured with Australian of the year award at a ceremony in Canberra. Simmons is now working on building a quantum computer capable of solving problems that would otherwise take thousands of years in minutes. Simmons is an advocate for young girls who also want to pursue a career in science and technology.

Quantum physicist Michelle Yvonne Simmons has been named Australian of the Year for her work launching Australian “into the space race of the computing era”. Simmons was honoured at a ceremony in Canberra on Thursday night ahead of Australia Day alongside Australia’s Local Hero, mathematician Eddie Woo, Senior Australian of the Year Graham Farquhar and Matildas striker Sam Kerr, named Young Australian of the Year. Simmons and her team in 2013 developed the world’s first transistor made of a single atom and the world’s thinnest wire, Xinhua news agency reported.

She is now working on building a quantum computer capable of solving problems that would otherwise take thousands of years in minutes. “We have proven time and again that Australian researchers have some unique advantages,” Simmons said in her acceptance speech. “We collaborate across boundaries but we also compete hard. We’re down to earth, we are judged by results and we believe in what is real. “Our distaste for authority means we think for ourselves. Best of all, we are prepared to give those hard challenges a go.

“I firmly believe there is nowhere else in the world better to do scientific research and challenge what’s possible.” Eddie Woo was honoured in recognition of his YouTube channel where he regularly posts educational maths videos for more than 10,000 subscribers worldwide. In addition to her role as one of the world’s top scientists, Professor Simmons is an advocate for young girls who also want to pursue a career in science and technology. “Throughout my career, I found people often underestimate female scientists,” she said.

“In some ways for me that have been great, it has meant I have flown under the radar and have been able to get on with things. But I’m also conscious when a person starts to believe in what others think of them, that can become a self-fulfilling prophecy. “That is why I feel it is important not to be defined by other people’s expectations of who you are and what you might be.