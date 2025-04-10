Queen Camilla Wears Her Wedding Dress Again Beside King Charles in Rome 20 Years Later, Here’s Why

Queen Camilla was warm, relaxed, and visibly emotional as she reflected on two decades of married life with the monarch, “Who could believe it was 20 years?”

Queen Camilla marked 20 years of marriage with King Charles III in a way only a true royal could, by rewearing her wedding dress.

As the King and Queen continued their four-day state visit to Italy, all eyes were on Camilla, 77, as she stepped out at the Italian Parliament in Rome on Wednesday wearing the same elegant ivory silk coat and dress ensemble by Anna Valentine that she wore on her wedding day on April 9, 2005.

The iconic outfit had been delicately updated with new embroidery by Beth Somerville, an artisan and graduate of King Charles’ own charitable initiative, the King’s Foundation. The embroidery not only modernised the timeless design but underscored the couple’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and craftsmanship—a quiet yet powerful statement wrapped in silk and sentiment.

A Marriage Forged in Friendship

Speaking to British media accompanying the tour, Queen Camilla was warm, relaxed, and visibly emotional as she reflected on two decades of married life with the monarch. “Who could believe it was 20 years?” she laughed, while on a school visit in Rome that highlighted the 80th anniversary of the British Council and the importance of creative literacy among children.

When asked about the secret to their enduring marriage, Camilla offered a grounded, refreshingly human answer. “I don’t know… well, I suppose it’s just a sort of friendship, really. Laughing at the same things, getting on with life. I suppose doing this,” she added, gesturing to the royal engagement, “takes up most of the time.”

She also admitted, with a smile, that their busy schedules mean they’re often “like ships that pass in the night.” But despite being pulled in different directions, she said they still manage to “catch up over dinner” and carve out small moments of connection in the whirlwind of royal life.

No Time for Cards, but China is Coming

Though the royal itinerary was packed with engagements—including a high-level meeting with the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a glamorous banquet at Palazzo Quirinale, and a historic speech by the King to the Italian Parliament—the Queen revealed they hadn’t yet exchanged anniversary cards or gifts.

“We’re going to do that when we get back,” she said. “Otherwise you can’t really… you have to rush it. You don’t have time to say anything.” Then, teasing the media with a twinkle in her eye, she added, “Ah yes, well I have got something. Because it’s china.” The nod to the traditional 20th-anniversary gift—symbolising both the fragility and strength of a long-lasting marriage—didn’t go unnoticed.

Asked whether the best gift might be convincing King Charles to take a day off—especially as he continues weekly cancer treatment—the Queen chuckled and replied, “Dream on!”

King Charles Makes History

King Charles, 76, showed no signs of slowing down as he became the first British monarch in history to address a joint session of the Italian Parliament. Switching effortlessly between English and Italian, he paid tribute to the deep-rooted ties between the two nations, calling Italy “a country very dear to my heart and that of The Queen.”

His speech struck a powerful tone, warning that “peace is never to be taken for granted,” and praised both nations’ support for Ukraine amid global unrest. “Our countries have both stood by Ukraine in her hour of need,” he said. “Our younger generations can now see… that peace is never to be taken for granted. Britain and Italy stand today united in defence of the democratic values we share.”

He even managed to stir laughter in the solemn chamber, poking fun at British attempts to “corrupt” Italian cuisine and referencing the ancient Roman roots of Britain’s monarchy: “It was the Romans who gave Britons the idea of putting a King’s head on coins—so I am especially grateful to them.”

The King’s lighthearted tone and heartfelt sentiment earned him warm applause and multiple standing ovations, with Queen Camilla beaming from the audience.

“Italy Will Always Be in My Heart”

Throughout the state visit, Camilla revealed her long-standing affection for Italy. “We used to come here as children,” she said fondly. “We had a home in Florence. We used to go to Ischia, one of the lovely little islands off Naples. I’ve always loved it here.”

She gushed about the warmth of the Italian people, their food, the air, and the sheer joy of being in the country. “Everything tastes better here,” she said with a smile. “Why is it that tomatoes, why is it that pasta tastes better here? You take it back to England and it just doesn’t taste the same.”

In a world where royal duties often eclipse personal moments, Queen Camilla’s decision to step out in her wedding dress spoke volumes. It was a rare royal gesture rooted in love, memory, and message—a celebration of a partnership built on resilience, understanding, and genuine affection.

