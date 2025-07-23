Why Did Rachel Zoe File For Divorce From Rodger Berman After 27 Years Of Marriage?

Rachel Zoe, famous fashion designer has officialy filed fo divorce from Rodger Berman, who she was in maariage for near three decades.

Details of Rachel Zoe, Rodger Berman Divorce

According to a Page Six report, Zoe submitted the divorce petition papers in Los Angeles Superior Court, citing differences beyond repair as the cause for ending their marriage. The couple’s official date of separation on the papers is listed as June 27, 2024.

Also Read: From Lauren Sánchez To Tom Holland: Celebrities Who Are Battling Dyslexia But Didn’t Give Up

In the petition, Zoe, 53, requested joint legal and physical custody of their two sons, Skyler, 14, and Kasius, 10, with visitation rights granted to both parents. She has declined to seek spousal support and asked the court to prevent Berman from obtaining any financial support from her. Berman currently serves as the co-CEO of Rachel Zoe, Inc.

It remains uncertain whether their breakup will be addressed on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” where

Zoe recently joined as a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills whose Season 15 of the show is presently filming. Now it remains unclear whether their breakup will be addressed on the show.

Why Did Rachel Zoe, Rodger Berman File For Divorce?

The couple initially announced their separation in September 2024 through a joint statement.

“After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage,” Zoe wrote on Instagram at the time.

She added, “We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together. Our number one priority has been and will always be our children.”

Did Rachel Zoe, Rodger Berman Divorce Statement

Zoe has said that despite the separation of couple, both she and Berman are committed to co-parenting their sons while continuing their professional collaborations across their shared businesses.

The statement has asked for privacy from the fans as they emabar this new chapter and closed with “love and gratitude.”

The couple met in 1991 while attending George Washington University and tied the knot in February 1998.

Also Read: Trisha Paytas Welcomes Baby Boy After ‘Traumatic’ Birth, But The Name? Fans Are Shocked It’s So Unique!