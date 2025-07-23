LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Why Did Rachel Zoe File For Divorce From Rodger Berman After 27 Years Of Marriage?

Why Did Rachel Zoe File For Divorce From Rodger Berman After 27 Years Of Marriage?

Rachel Zoe has officially filed for divorce from her longtime husband, Rodger Berman, after nearly three decades of marriage. The fashion designer submitted the paperwork in Los Angeles court, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. This comes ten months after the couple announced their separation in a joint statement shared on Instagram.

Rachel Zoe files for divorce from Rodger Berman after 27 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 23, 2025 00:16:05 IST

Rachel Zoe, famous fashion designer  has officialy filed fo divorce from Rodger Berman, who she was in maariage for near three decades. 

Details of Rachel Zoe, Rodger Berman Divorce

According to a Page Six report, Zoe submitted the divorce petition papers in Los Angeles Superior Court, citing differences beyond repair as the cause for ending their marriage. The couple’s official date of separation on the papers is listed as June 27, 2024.

In the petition, Zoe, 53, requested joint legal and physical custody of their two sons, Skyler, 14, and Kasius, 10, with visitation rights granted to both parents. She has declined to seek spousal support and asked the court to prevent Berman from obtaining any financial support from her. Berman currently serves as the co-CEO of Rachel Zoe, Inc.

It remains uncertain whether their breakup will be addressed on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” where

Zoe recently joined as a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills whose  Season 15 of the show is presently filming. Now it remains unclear whether their breakup will be addressed on the show.

Why Did Rachel Zoe, Rodger Berman File For Divorce?

The couple initially announced their separation in September 2024 through a joint statement.

“After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage,” Zoe wrote on Instagram at the time.

She added, “We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together. Our number one priority has been and will always be our children.”

Did Rachel Zoe, Rodger Berman Divorce Statement

Zoe has said that despite the separation of couple, both she and Berman are committed to co-parenting their sons while continuing their professional collaborations across their shared businesses.

The statement has asked for privacy from the fans as they emabar this new chapter and closed with “love and gratitude.”

The couple met in 1991 while attending George Washington University and tied the knot in February 1998.

