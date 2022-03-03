Several videos that have emerged on social media indicate that foreigners, particularly, people of colour, were meted out with discriminatory treatment by Ukrainian soldiers. A video on social media shows Ukrainian soldiers allegedly blocking Indian students from boarding a train out of Kyiv.

India has so far evacuated around 2,500 of its citizens from war-torn Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga.’ Union Ministers are overseeing evacuation efforts on the ground in the neighbouring countries of Ukraine from where repatriation flights are bringing Indian citizens back home. There have been no complaints yet about Indian rescue teams discriminating against students on the grounds of caste, religion or colour.

However, the recent events in Ukraine have exposed the hypocrisy of that part of the world that is considered ‘tolerant’ by all measures – Europe. Several videos that have emerged on social media indicate that foreigners, particularly, people of colour, were meted out with discriminatory treatment by Ukrainian soldiers. A video on social media shows Ukrainian soldiers allegedly blocking Indian students from boarding a train out of Kyiv.

Speaking to NewsX, Rakesh (name changed), an Indian student studying in Ukraine, told us that the behaviour of Ukrainian soldiers towards some sections of foreigners was discriminatory. He said, “Soldiers behaved badly with us.” Rakesh said that only foreigners were treated in such a manner. He also accused Ukrainian soldiers of manhandling female students and said, “Girls were pulled by their hair.”

Another video has emerged online where Ukrainian authorities are being accused of blocking Indian students from boarding trains out of Kyiv. This comes as Indian nationals are heading towards the western part of the country in order to cross over to Ukraine’s neighbouring countries from where Indian repatriation flights are being operated.

This video is from Kyiv railway station of Ukraine, where about 100 students of India are trapped,Hitendra Chechi of Greater Noida is also trapped there, he says that only Indians are being stopped from boarding the train,Government of India help these students

#UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/HbGhYyb2pl — Momin Moyal (@itsmomin1711) March 1, 2022

A CNN journalist, Bijan Hosseini, took to Twitter earlier this week to narrate the ordeal of her adopted sister of African origin who fled Ukraine amid the crisis there. According to Bijan, based on her sister’s account of events, Ukrainian border guards at a border crossing with Poland were segregating people on the basis of skin colour and letting fair-skinned Ukrainians cross the border first.

When they arrived to the border they were not let in. Two lines were formed. One for white people, the other for everyone else. Only Ukrainians were being let over the border. Thousands of people were forced to sleep outside in the cold. Fires were started to keep people warm. pic.twitter.com/ZYMZk7M5My — Bijan Hosseini (@BijanCNN) March 1, 2022

Western media coverage of the crisis in Ukraine has also drawn flak for carrying a racist overtone. Social media users called out a CBS correspondent, Charlie D’Agata, who drew comparisons between Asian and European countries during his reporting on the conflict and said, “This isn’t Iraq or Afghanistan… This is a relatively civilized, relatively European city.”