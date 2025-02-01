Rafah Crossing Reopens: 50 Palestinian Patients Evacuated For Medical Treatment

The Rafah crossing reopened, allowing 50 Palestinian patients into Egypt for urgent treatment. As part of a ceasefire, Hamas released three Israeli hostages in exchange for 180 Palestinian prisoners.

The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt has reopened, allowing 50 Palestinian patients to cross into Egypt for urgent medical treatment. This significant development comes as part of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

First Medical Evacuations Since Border Closure

The Gaza health ministry confirmed that 50 patients, along with 53 companions, crossed into Egypt on Saturday. Among them was a child suffering from an autoimmune disease. The Egyptian state-affiliated channel, Al-Qahera News, aired footage of the evacuees making their way through the border.

Muhammad Zaqout, the director of Gaza hospitals, expressed hope that the number of medical evacuations would increase. “From the medical files, 50 were approved by Egypt. We hope for this number to increase,” he stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to Zaqout, around 6,000 patients are currently waiting for transfer, with an additional 12,000 cases in urgent need of treatment.

EU Monitoring Mission at Rafah Crossing

The Rafah crossing, a crucial gateway for humanitarian aid and travel, had remained shut since Israeli forces took control of its Palestinian side in May. The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, announced that an EU monitoring mission was deployed at the border.

“At the request of both Palestinians and Israelis, the mission will support Palestinian border personnel and facilitate the transfer of individuals out of Gaza, including those requiring medical care,” Kallas wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Ceasefire Agreement Enables Hostage-Prisoner Exchange

The reopening of the border coincided with the fourth round of a hostage-prisoner swap under the ongoing Gaza ceasefire. On Saturday, Hamas released three Israeli hostages in exchange for over 180 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

Released Palestinian Prisoners Arrive in West Bank

An AFP journalist reported that a bus carrying released Palestinian prisoners arrived in Beitunia, near Ramallah, after they were freed from Ofer prison. The scene was emotional, with families and crowds gathering to welcome them back.

This exchange marks another step in the truce, offering a moment of relief amid ongoing tensions.

ALSO READ: Deadly Clashes In Balochistan: 18 Paramilitary Soldiers, 24 Militants Killed