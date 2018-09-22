Rafale deal: On being asked whether India had put pressure on the organisations, the former president Francois Hollande claimed that only Dassault can comment on the question. Interestingly, the claims made by the French president has brought new turns to the controversy over Rafale deal.

After grabbing a series of headlines with his claim that it was Indian government who proposed Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence as Dassault Aviation’s partner in the Rafale deal, former France President Francois Hollande said that he can’t answer whether India had put pressure on Reliance and Dassault to work together. On being asked whether India had put pressure on the organisations, the former president claimed that only Dassault can comment on the question. Interestingly, the claims made by the French president has brought new turns to the controversy over Rafale deal.

Earlier on Friday, while talking to a French journal, Hollande said that it was the choice of the Indian government to propose Reliance defence as the India partner for 36 rafale jet deal. Also, Hollande has stayed intact to his claim even after the French government and Dassault aviation contradicted his claims. On the other hand, the Indian government has also dubbed the allegations as baseless.

Earlier in the day, the Defence Ministry issued a press release and reiterated its stance that the Indian government had no part to play in the entire issue. Also, the Dassault Aviation has also clarified that it was their own choice to form partnerships with the Reliance Group.

The Indian defence ministry had also claimed that the report is being verified and neither French nor government of India has anything to say about it. Meanwhile, the Congress scion Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked PM Modi and said that he had betrayed Indian souls.

