Rafale Jets induction ceremony India LIVE Updates: Congratulating the Armed Forces and the countrymen on the formal induction of Rafale in the Indian Air Force (IAF), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that it sends a “big and bold message” to those who are “eyeing our sovereignty”.
“It’s induction today is a big and bold message to the whole world, especially to those who are eyeing our sovereignty. This induction is especially important because of the existing situation at our borders, which if I put in simple words has been created in the last few days. We fully understand that with the changing times we will also have to keep preparing ourselves,” the Defence Minister said.
He also asserted that with Rafale’s induction the IAF’s capabilities will be revolutionalised with the “technological edge” and said that it marked strengthening of India-France relations.
Haryana: Water cannon salute given to the five Rafale fighter aircraft at Ambala airbase
“Rafale’s induction in the Air Force is an important and historical moment and it is a matter of pride for us to be witness to this moment. I congratulate the Armed Forces, and all countrymen on this occasion. The induction of Rafale in IAF’s fleet shows the strong relations between India and France. India and France have been economic, cultural and strategic partners since long. Our faith in strong democracy and a wish for world peace are the basis of our relation,” Singh said at the induction ceremony being held at the IAF airbase in Ambala.
The Defence Minister recounted the feats achieved by the IAF using earlier French fighter aircraft during the war with Pakistan in 1965, and then again during the 1999 Kargil war. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his far-sightedness which has resulted in India getting the aircraft within the right time.
Singh further said that India’s responsibility was not limited to just its territorial boundaries but to the whole of “Indo-Pacific region and Indian Ocean Region as a responsible nation”, and it was committed to maintaining world peace and cooperating with the international community.
“I am pleased to say that India and France have the same perspective on this region’s security concerns, under which we are cooperating with each other to deal with common challenges like maritime traffic security and piracy. We also have common views on UN Security Council’s fight against expansion and terrorism. Shakti, Varuna and Garuda series of exercises, shows our efforts against non-state actors by our armed forces,” Singh said.
He added that the two countries also had partnerships in Defence Cooperation in other areas, mentioning the building of six Scorpene-class submarines in Mazagaon docks, under technology transfer, under implementation.
The Defence Minister also invited French Defence Industries to invest in the Indian defence sector, and spoke about manufacturing defence-equipments under the strategic-partnership model, through the automatic route with 74 per cent Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).
“I have full faith that French Defence Industries will take benefit of this and France will be a partner in our journey of indigenisation. Scorpene and Rafale’s experience will definitely give speed to increase our defence partnership. Our relations have reached a new level of cooperation. I hope that the MoUs signed between our countries will boost the economies of both the nations, and will set up and a complete eco-system of aerospace MSMEs in India,” he said.
Earlier, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria had also spoken at the Rafale’s induction ceremony.
Water cannon salute was given to the five Rafale aircraft at the Indian Air Force (IAF) base, Ambala during the induction ceremony on Thursday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly also witnessed the traditional ‘Sarva Dharma Puja’ at the Rafale induction ceremony.
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, among other senior officers of the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces, were also present to mark a very important milestone in the history of the IAF.
Live Updates
NSA Doval, Florence Parly meet at Hyderabad House
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Minister of the Armed Forces of France, Florence Parly met at Hyderabad House. Minister Florence Parly was the chief guest for Rafale induction ceremony held earlier today at Air Force Station, Ambala.
Delighted to be in India for important event: Florence Parly
French Minister of Armed Forces Florence Parly said during the press briefing that she was delighted to be in India for the important event. She also mentioned the strategic partnership of the two countries that date back to 1998. She further said that the two countries showed solidarity in the management of the health crisis, at the peak of Covid-19 in France, India supported them by sending essential medicines. She added that on their side, they recently sent to India medical equipment for patients in intensive care.
Will continue to work on identified defence industrial area, military to military cooperation: Rajnath Singh
During the press briefing on Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that he had a fruitful discussion with the madam minister, they had decided to continue work on identified defence industrial area and military to military cooperation.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, French Defence Minister brief media in Ambala
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and French Defence Minister Florence Parly are currently briefing the media in Ambala. Watch the LIVE video here.
India might repeat Rafale order: Eric Trappier, CEO, Dassault Aviation
Eric Trappier, CEO, Dassault Aviation said that if the Indian Air Force would like to acquire more Rafale aircraft, they would be happy to make a new proposal or make a repeat order.
Rajnath Singh, Florence Parly hpld bilateral meeting in Ambala
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly held bilateral meeting in Ambala after the Rafale induction ceremony.
Rajnath Singh presents induction scroll of Rafale fighter jets to Group Captain Harkeerat Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presented induction scroll of Rafale fighter jets to Group Captain Harkeerat Singh, Commanding Officer, 17 Squadron 'Golden Arrows' of the Indian Air Force.
Rajnath Singh presents memento to French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parley
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presented a memento to French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parley, at the Rafale induction ceremony in Ambala airbase.
France supports India’s candidacy for the UN Security Council: French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parley
French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parley said that France supports India’s candidacy for the United Nations Security Council. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has inducted the Rafale aircraft today at Air Force Station in Ambala. The aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, the "Golden Arrows".
Minister of the Armed Forces of France talks about 'Make In India'
Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly said during the ceremony that a new chapter of India-France defence ties is being written. He added that they were fully committed to 'Make in India' initiative, as well as, to the further integration of the Indian manufacturers in their global supply chain.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulates Indian Air Force
Addressing the recent border incident, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Indian Air Force. He also said that the speed at which IAF deployed its assets at forward bases creates confidence that the Air Force is fully prepared to fulfil its operational obligations.
India won't compromise its sovereignty & territorial integrity under any circumstances: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister said during the ceremony that in this recent foreign trip, he put the point of view of India in front of the world. He added that he also made everyone aware of India's resolve to not compromise its sovereignty & territorial integrity under any circumstances. He further said that they're committed to doing everything possible towards this.
Rafale induction big & stern message to those eyeing India's sovereignty: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said during the ceremony that Rafale induction was a big & stern message for the entire world, especially to those eyeing India's sovereignty. He added that the induction was important considering the kind of atmosphere at India's borders or the kind of atmosphere created at the borders.
Induction of Rafale into IAF represents strong ties between India and France: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said at the Ambala airbase that the induction of Rafale into IAF also represents the strong ties between India and France. He added that the strategic ties between the two countries had also strengthened.
'Big day for the Indian Air Force!', says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
The induction of Rafale into IAF represents the strong ties between India and France. The strategic ties between the two countries have also strengthened, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Ambala airbase.
Indigenous light combat aircraft Tejas performs during Rafale induction ceremony
Indigenous light combat aircraft Tejas performs during Rafale induction ceremony, at Ambala airbase. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has inducted the Rafale aircraft today at Air Force Station in Ambala. The aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, the "Golden Arrows".
Water cannon salute given to five Rafale fighter aircraft at Ambala airbase
The Indian Air Force (IAF) formally inducted the Rafale aircraft today at 10 am, at Air Force Station in Ambala. Water cannon salute was given to the five Rafale fighter aircrafts at Ambala airbase.
Indian Air Force's 'Sarang Aerobatic Team' performance
Watch Indian Air Force's 'Sarang Aerobatic Team' performs at the Rafale induction ceremony in Ambala
Induction ceremony couldn't have happened at a more opportune time: Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria
Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria says the induction ceremony could not have happened at a more opportune time considering the security scenario today. Indian Air Force’s 'Sarang Aerobatic Team' is currently performs at the Rafale induction ceremony in Ambala.
'Sarva Dharma Puja' conducted at the Rafale induction ceremony
A 'Sarva Dharma Puja' is currenly underway at the Rafale induction ceremony at IAF airbase in Ambala. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria are present in the ceremony.
