Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Mark Carney On Liberal Party’s Decisive Victory In Canada

Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Mark Carney On Liberal Party’s Decisive Victory In Canada

Carney assumes leadership following Justin Trudeau’s departure, after the former Prime Minister stepped down amid declining support within his party.

Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Mark Carney On Liberal Party’s Decisive Victory In Canada

Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Mark Carney On Liberal Party's Decisive Victory In Canada


Leader of the Opposition in India, Rahul Gandhi, offered his congratulations to Mark Carney after his party’s triumph in Canada’s federal elections.

Carney’s Liberal Party secured a decisive win, paving the way for him to take over as the country’s next Prime Minister.

A Call for Shared Global Responsibility

Rahul Gandhi highlighted the importance of collaboration between India and Canada in tackling global challenges.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Congratulations to Mark Carney on becoming Canada’s Prime Minister and to the Liberal Party on their decisive victory. India and Canada share deep democratic traditions and a strong commitment to pluralism. Our nations must work together to address global inequalities and create greater opportunities for all our citizens.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Gandhi’s message focused on mutual values and the potential for joint efforts in addressing inequality.

Congress Sees Hope for Stronger Bilateral Ties

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also voiced optimism about the future of India-Canada relations under Carney’s leadership.

He praised Carney’s experience and global perspective in a post on X: “Mark Carney, who has won a remarkable victory for the Liberal Party in Canada, has been the Governor of the Central Bank of two countries. He is a highly accomplished finance professional and I remember his passionate commitment to multilateralism as well as to climate change issues especially. India-Canada relations under his Prime Ministership will hopefully change for the better.”

Ramesh emphasized Carney’s impressive track record in both finance and global cooperation.

Indian Prime Minister Welcomes New Canadian Leadership

Earlier in the day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sent a congratulatory message to Carney.

Posting on X, PM Modi wrote, “Congratulations Mark J Carney on your election as the Prime Minister of Canada and to the Liberal Party on their victory. India and Canada are bound by shared democratic values, a steadfast commitment to the rule of law, and vibrant people-to-people ties. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our partnership and unlock greater opportunities for our people.”

Carney assumes leadership following Justin Trudeau’s departure, after the former Prime Minister stepped down amid declining support within his party.

According to projections by CTV News, the Liberal Party won enough seats in the 45th federal election to form the government, confirming Carney’s position at the helm.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Milwaukee Judge Suspended Amid Allegations Of Aiding Man Wanted By Immigration Authorities

 

Filed under

Canada Mark Carney Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi

newsx

Watch: Dushmantha Chameera’s Jaw-Dropping Diving Catch Leaves Mitchell Starc Speechless
newsx

EAM S Jaishankar Congratulates Somalia’s New Foreign Minister On Appointment
newsx

Donald Trump Celebrates 100 Days In Office With Michigan Rally
newsx

Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Mark Carney On Liberal Party’s Decisive Victory In Canada
newsx

Milwaukee Judge Suspended Amid Allegations Of Aiding Man Wanted By Immigration Authorities
newsx

14 Dead In Mechuapatti Hotel Fire In Kolkata, Bodies Recovered, Confirms Police
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch: Dushmantha Chameera’s Jaw-Dropping Diving Catch Leaves Mitchell Starc Speechless

Watch: Dushmantha Chameera’s Jaw-Dropping Diving Catch Leaves Mitchell Starc Speechless

EAM S Jaishankar Congratulates Somalia’s New Foreign Minister On Appointment

EAM S Jaishankar Congratulates Somalia’s New Foreign Minister On Appointment

Donald Trump Celebrates 100 Days In Office With Michigan Rally

Donald Trump Celebrates 100 Days In Office With Michigan Rally

Milwaukee Judge Suspended Amid Allegations Of Aiding Man Wanted By Immigration Authorities

Milwaukee Judge Suspended Amid Allegations Of Aiding Man Wanted By Immigration Authorities

14 Dead In Mechuapatti Hotel Fire In Kolkata, Bodies Recovered, Confirms Police

14 Dead In Mechuapatti Hotel Fire In Kolkata, Bodies Recovered, Confirms Police

Entertainment

King: Deepika Padukone To Collaborate With Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan, Director Siddharth Anand Confirms

King: Deepika Padukone To Collaborate With Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan, Director Siddharth Anand

Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Marvel Universe? Here’s The Truth Behind The Buzz

Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Marvel Universe? Here’s The Truth Behind The Buzz

Jr NTR’s ‘NTRNeel’ Gets A Release Date: Prashanth Neel’s Action Drama To Hit Theatres In 2026!

Jr NTR’s ‘NTRNeel’ Gets A Release Date: Prashanth Neel’s Action Drama To Hit Theatres In

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga Forest

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After