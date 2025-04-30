Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Mark Carney On Liberal Party’s Decisive Victory In Canada

Carney assumes leadership following Justin Trudeau’s departure, after the former Prime Minister stepped down amid declining support within his party.

Leader of the Opposition in India, Rahul Gandhi, offered his congratulations to Mark Carney after his party’s triumph in Canada’s federal elections.

Carney’s Liberal Party secured a decisive win, paving the way for him to take over as the country’s next Prime Minister.

A Call for Shared Global Responsibility

Rahul Gandhi highlighted the importance of collaboration between India and Canada in tackling global challenges.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Congratulations to Mark Carney on becoming Canada’s Prime Minister and to the Liberal Party on their decisive victory. India and Canada share deep democratic traditions and a strong commitment to pluralism. Our nations must work together to address global inequalities and create greater opportunities for all our citizens.”

Gandhi’s message focused on mutual values and the potential for joint efforts in addressing inequality.

Congress Sees Hope for Stronger Bilateral Ties

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also voiced optimism about the future of India-Canada relations under Carney’s leadership.

He praised Carney’s experience and global perspective in a post on X: “Mark Carney, who has won a remarkable victory for the Liberal Party in Canada, has been the Governor of the Central Bank of two countries. He is a highly accomplished finance professional and I remember his passionate commitment to multilateralism as well as to climate change issues especially. India-Canada relations under his Prime Ministership will hopefully change for the better.”

Ramesh emphasized Carney’s impressive track record in both finance and global cooperation.

Indian Prime Minister Welcomes New Canadian Leadership

Earlier in the day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sent a congratulatory message to Carney.

Posting on X, PM Modi wrote, “Congratulations Mark J Carney on your election as the Prime Minister of Canada and to the Liberal Party on their victory. India and Canada are bound by shared democratic values, a steadfast commitment to the rule of law, and vibrant people-to-people ties. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our partnership and unlock greater opportunities for our people.”

According to projections by CTV News, the Liberal Party won enough seats in the 45th federal election to form the government, confirming Carney’s position at the helm.

(With Inputs From ANI)

