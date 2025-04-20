Rahul Gandhi Receives Warm Reception In Boston Ahead Of Brown University Talks

This marks Rahul Gandhi’s second visit to the United States in recent months. His first visit, in September 2024, included a three-day trip across multiple cities.

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, arrived in the United States on Saturday, landing at Boston Logan International Airport. His visit comes as part of his planned interaction with students and faculty at Brown University in Rhode Island.

Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Brown University on April 21st and 22nd, 2025, where he will deliver a talk and engage in discussions with the academic community. His schedule includes conversations with both faculty members and students, offering a platform for exchange of ideas and insights. This visit aims to further strengthen connections with the international academic community and the Indian diaspora in the United States.

In addition to his interaction with Brown University, Rahul Gandhi is also expected to meet members of the NRI community, office bearers, and members of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC). The event promises to be a significant occasion for networking and dialogue.

Pawan Khera Shares Details of Rahul Gandhi’s US Visit

Congress leader Pawan Khera shared the details of Rahul Gandhi’s visit on social media platform X, announcing the dates and schedule for his upcoming interactions. Khera’s post highlighted the importance of the visit, particularly for members of the Indian diaspora.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This marks Rahul Gandhi’s second visit to the United States in recent months. His first visit, in September 2024, included a three-day trip across multiple cities. During that time, Gandhi interacted with students and faculty at the University of Texas in Dallas and Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. This trip had a significant political impact due to Gandhi’s remarks about India’s reservation system.

Rahul Gandhi’s previous visit to the US stirred controversy when he made headlines for his comments about India’s reservation system. Gandhi called for its abolition once India became a “fair place” and emphasized the need for a caste census to ensure that marginalized communities are represented adequately. He pointed out that 90 percent of India’s population, comprising OBCs, Dalits, and Adivasis, are underrepresented in various institutions, businesses, and media, describing this disparity as the “elephant in the room.”

With his second visit to the US now underway, Rahul Gandhi is expected to continue his efforts to foster discussions on key issues impacting India and the global Indian community. His interactions with Brown University students and faculty will undoubtedly add to his growing engagement with the international intellectual community.

ALSO READ: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Begins Official Visit to USA and Peru Today, India Eyes Stronger Mining Ties With Peru