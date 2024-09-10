Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy; Claims Sikhs Are Prohibited from Wearing Turbans in India

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi ignited a political controversy during his recent appearance in Herndon, Virginia, where he spoke about the state of religious freedom in India, specifically referencing the Sikh community.

Addressing the audience, Gandhi said, “The fight (in India) is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear a turban…whether a Sikh will be allowed to wear a kada or go to the Gurudwara. That’s what the fight is about, and it’s not just for Sikhs, but for all religions.”

His comments quickly drew a strong backlash from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with BJP national spokesperson RP Singh responding sharply. “In 1984, 3,000 Sikhs were massacred in Delhi, their turbans were taken off, their hair chopped, and their beards shaved. He doesn’t mention that this happened when the Congress was in power,” Singh stated, accusing Gandhi of ignoring the Congress party’s controversial past with the Sikh community.

Singh also issued a challenge to Gandhi, urging him to make similar statements in India and threatening legal action. “I will file a case against him and drag him to court,” Singh warned, underscoring the growing tensions between the two political rivals.