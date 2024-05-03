Rainfall Leads To Flight Cancellations in Dubai, Closure Of Schools And Offices

Heavy rains and thunderstorms have once again descended upon the United Arab Emirates, prompting authorities to issue an orange alert as the country braces for inclement weather conditions. Following flooding in April, the resurgence of heavy rainfall has led to disruptions in various sectors, with flights being cancelled or delayed, and residents urged to take precautionary measures.

According to reports from Khaleej Times, several flights to and from Dubai have been affected, resulting in cancellations and diversions. As a result, people have been advised to work and study from home, while parks and beaches remain closed to ensure public safety.

In response to the anticipated weather fluctuations, the UAE’s disaster management authority has reaffirmed the nation’s readiness to tackle the situation, with all relevant agencies implementing necessary measures. However, officials have clarified that while the impending weather conditions are expected to be severe, they are not anticipated to mirror the intensity of the rainfall witnessed on April 16.

To mitigate the impact of the adverse weather, the UAE government has taken proactive steps, including the implementation of online classes for government schools on May 2 and 3. Similarly, private schools in Dubai have also transitioned to online learning during this period, as announced by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

The disruption caused by the weather has extended to transportation, with Dubai Airport experiencing reduced flight operations. Emirates and Flydubai have both reported delays and cancellations, advising passengers to allow extra time for travel and stay updated on flight statuses. Other airlines, including Air Arabia, Etihad Airways, IndiGo, Vistara, and SpiceJet, have also issued travel advisories due to the adverse weather conditions affecting various airports across the UAE.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to bad weather in #Dubai #Sharjah #RasAlKhaimah #AbuDhabi, our flight operations are impacted. Road blockages may disrupt local transport. Plan accordingly and allow extra time for airport travel. Check flight status at https://t.co/F83aKzsIHg — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 2, 2024

As the country navigates through the challenges posed by the heavy rains and thunderstorms, residents are urged to exercise caution, follow safety guidelines, and stay informed about any updates or advisories issued by authorities. Additionally, travelers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and allow for additional travel time, considering potential road congestion and disruptions to transportation services.