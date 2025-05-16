Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Raj Mishra Becomes First Indian-Origin Mayor Of Wellingborough, UK

Raj Mishra Becomes First Indian-Origin Mayor Of Wellingborough, UK

Known for his grassroots engagement and civic dedication, Mayor Mishra has pledged to lead with integrity, openness, and a focus on community-driven development.

Raj Mishra Becomes First Indian-Origin Mayor Of Wellingborough, UK

Raj Mishra, a 37-year-old Indian-origin Conservative councillor and the son of a farmer from Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur, has made history by becoming the new mayor of Wellingborough, a historic market town in Northamptonshire, England.


Raj Mishra, a 37-year-old Indian-origin Conservative councillor and the son of a farmer from Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur, has made history by becoming the new mayor of Wellingborough, a historic market town in Northamptonshire, England.

Mishra, who won the local council election from Victoria Ward on May 6 as a candidate of the Conservative Party, was elected mayor at the Wellingborough Town Council’s annual meeting held earlier this week.

A Journey from Uttar Pradesh to the UK

Born and raised in Mirzapur, Raj Mishra’s remarkable journey from a small village in India to the mayor’s office in the UK is being widely celebrated both in Wellingborough and back home in Uttar Pradesh. Family and friends in his hometown expressed immense pride, calling it an inspiring achievement for the entire region.

“It is an honour to serve as the mayor of Wellingborough,” Mishra said in an official statement. “I am committed to working collaboratively with all residents to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and prosperous community. Together, we will build a brighter future for our town.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Focus on Inclusive Leadership and Community Initiatives

Known for his grassroots engagement and civic dedication, Mayor Mishra has pledged to lead with integrity, openness, and a focus on community-driven development.

“My approach is rooted in active listening and collaboration,” he said. “I believe that every resident’s voice matters, and I am dedicated to ensuring that our town’s governance reflects the diverse needs and aspirations of our community.”

As mayor, Mishra will preside over council meetings, represent Wellingborough at ceremonial events, and act as a bridge between the town’s local government and its residents. During his 2025–26 mayoral term, he will also support two key local charities the Veterans Community Network and Louisa Gregory’s Hospice Campaign.

Inspiration for the Indian Diaspora

Mishra’s election has resonated deeply within the Indian diaspora in the UK, and is seen as a powerful testament to the growing representation of Indian-origin leaders in global politics. His story is a shining example of how dedication, humility, and service can transcend borders.

ALSO READ: 25 Years In Prison For Man Who Blinded Salman Rushdie In On-Stage Knife Attack

Filed under

Indian-origin mayor Raj Mishra

newsx

4-Year-Old Boy Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances At School; Police Suspect Physical Assault By Teachers
The Trump administration

Trump Administration Considering Gaza-To-Libya Relocation Plan For Palestinians: Report
newsx

Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Ends In 1-1 Draw as Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Game Due...
Raj Mishra, a 37-year-old

Raj Mishra Becomes First Indian-Origin Mayor Of Wellingborough, UK
newsx

Top OTT Releases To Binge This Weekend: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Korean And More On Netflix,...
Hadi Matar, the 27-year-o

25 Years In Prison For Man Who Blinded Salman Rushdie In On-Stage Knife Attack
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

4-Year-Old Boy Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances At School; Police Suspect Physical Assault By Teachers

4-Year-Old Boy Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances At School; Police Suspect Physical Assault By Teachers

Trump Administration Considering Gaza-To-Libya Relocation Plan For Palestinians: Report

Trump Administration Considering Gaza-To-Libya Relocation Plan For Palestinians: Report

Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Ends In 1-1 Draw as Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Game Due To Illness

Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Ends In 1-1 Draw as Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Game Due...

Top OTT Releases To Binge This Weekend: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Korean And More On Netflix, SonyLIV & JioHotstar

Top OTT Releases To Binge This Weekend: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Korean And More On Netflix,...

25 Years In Prison For Man Who Blinded Salman Rushdie In On-Stage Knife Attack

25 Years In Prison For Man Who Blinded Salman Rushdie In On-Stage Knife Attack

Entertainment

Top OTT Releases To Binge This Weekend: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Korean And More On Netflix, SonyLIV & JioHotstar

Top OTT Releases To Binge This Weekend: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Korean And More On Netflix,

‘Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’ Cast Revealed: Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor And More Join Prequel

‘Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’ Cast Revealed: Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor And More Join

Anupam Kher Gets A Warm Hug, Kiss From Robert De Niro At Cannes Film Festival 2025: Most Amazing Feeling

Anupam Kher Gets A Warm Hug, Kiss From Robert De Niro At Cannes Film Festival

Big News! Paresh Rawal Confirms His Exit From Hera Pheri 3, Who Will Replace Him As Babu Rao?

Big News! Paresh Rawal Confirms His Exit From Hera Pheri 3, Who Will Replace Him

David Beckham’s Son Brooklyn Beckham Seeks Independence From Famous Parents- Here’s What The Rift Is All About

David Beckham’s Son Brooklyn Beckham Seeks Independence From Famous Parents- Here’s What The Rift Is

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom