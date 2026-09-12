Indian-Origin Woman Arrested In Canada After Beef Barbecue Dispute Turns Physical, Tenant Alleges Assault

An Indian-origin woman has been taken into custody in Surrey after a tenant accused her of repeatedly entering his home, confronting him over food and physically assaulting him. The dispute came to light through a series of videos posted by the tenant on Instagram, showing tense encounters at the property. The woman, identified as Raj Tiwana, was later seen being arrested by Surrey Police in another video. Reports say the dispute was linked to Tiwana’s objection to the tenant cooking beef on a barbecue.

Surrey tenant alleges strangers entered his property and changed locks

The tenant has also alleged that his property was entered without his permission by several men. In one video, three men can be seen entering the property as the tenant confronts them. He claimed that some men had entered his home and changed the locks without his permission.

The allegations have added another layer to the dispute, which was already being documented by the tenant through videos posted on Instagram. The footage shows confrontations involving Tiwana at the property, while her side of the events has not yet been made public.

Update on crazy steak-hating auntie. She has been arrested, although she tried to resist. Nice to see some actual justice once in a while. https://t.co/kMhNshhS3r pic.twitter.com/LVOzFE1RDO — Info Battle Maiden (@info_maiden) September 11, 2026

Surrey confrontation over barbecue turns heated

A separate video captured an argument involving a barbecue grill. Tiwana could be seen objecting while the tenant was preparing dinner. She allegedly tried to stop him from cooking and then attempted to throw the steaks off the grill.

The confrontation continued as Tiwana threatened to call the police. Reports have linked the argument to her objection to the tenant cooking beef, though the available material does not provide further details about what led to the disagreement.

Surrey video captures alleged assault inside tenant’s unit

Another recording showed Tiwana inside the tenant’s home, where the situation became physical. She was seen throwing stones at the tenant before the confrontation escalated, according to the footage shared online.

The tenant repeatedly demanded that she leave his unit. “Why are you in my unit. Please leave. Get out of my unit,” he told her. As the confrontation continued, he was heard saying: “Don’t touch me… Get your hands off me. Get out of here…Get out of my unit.”

Surrey police arrest woman after videos circulate online

The latest footage posted by the tenant showed a team of Surrey Police officers arriving at Tiwana’s home and taking her into custody. The arrest came after the videos brought the dispute into public view on social media.

Surrey Police has not issued an official statement about the incident so far. Tiwana has also not shared her version of what happened or responded publicly to the allegations made by the tenant.

The videos therefore remain the main source of the claims surrounding the Surrey dispute, while the circumstances behind the alleged harassment, assault, property entry and lock change have yet to be detailed officially.

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