The Defence Minister is likely to discuss strategic relations and defence partnership amid escalating border tensions with China.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday reached Moscow for a three-day visit to attend 75th Victory Day Parade.

He was received by Major General Kosenko Vasily Alexandrovich and the Indian Ambassador to Russia, D Bala Venkatesh Varma.

“Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnathsingh reached Moscow this evening on a three-day visit. He was received by Major General Kosenko Vasily Alexandrovich and the Indian Ambassador to Russia,” the office of Defence Minister said in a tweet.

During the visit, Singh is likely to discuss the India-Russia defence and strategic partnership.

Singh is likely to request Russia to urgently supply spares and associated equipment to India for its fighter planes, submarines and battle tanks through air route instead of sea route using ships.

“During the visit, the Defence Minister will take up the issue of urgent supply of equipment and spares needed for the Russian-origin fighter aircraft including the Su-30MKIs and MiG-29s of the Air Force and the MiG29Ks of the Indian Navy, the T-90 battle ranks for the Army and the Kilo-class submarines of the Navy along with other warships,” government sources told ANI.

He will attend a military parade in Moscow to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

