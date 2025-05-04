Rajnath Singh To Hold Key Talks With Japanese Defence Minister On May 5

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will host his Japanese counterpart Gen Nakatani on Monday, May 5, for crucial talks aimed at bolstering bilateral military cooperation, even as tensions simmer over the Pahalgam terror attack and China's aggressive posturing in Asia-Pacific waters.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is set to host his Japanese counterpart, Gen Nakatani, for wide-ranging talks on Monday, May 5.

The meeting marks a significant diplomatic engagement, aiming to deepen defense ties and discuss pressing regional and global security challenges.

Rajnath Singh, Japanese Counterpart to Focus on Regional Security and Bilateral Defence Ties

According to the Ministry of Defence, both sides will exchange “views and ideas” on the prevailing regional and international security environment. The discussions will also focus on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation between India and Japan.

It is expected that the situation emerging from the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack — in which 26 people were killed — will figure prominently in the deliberations. The incident has sparked renewed strain between India and Pakistan.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rajnath Singh, Gen Nakatani To Explore Enhancing Defence Industrial Cooperation

Alongside regional issues, Singh and Gen Nakatani are also anticipated to explore ways to boost defence industrial cooperation between the two nations, including joint development and production initiatives.

This will be the second meeting between the two ministers in less than six months. Their first interaction took place in November on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus in Lao PDR, where they discussed a reciprocal provision of supply and services agreement.

Strategic Agreement for Military Interoperability

At their last meeting, Singh and Gen Nakatani deliberated on the reciprocal supply and services pact, a proposal that would allow the armed forces of both countries to use each other’s bases for repair, resupply, and maintenance. The agreement, if finalised, is expected to significantly enhance interoperability and operational coordination between the two militaries.

“India and Japan share a long-term friendship, which has further gained qualitative momentum after the elevation of this collaboration to special strategic and global partnership in 2014,” the Defence Ministry stated ahead of the meeting.

It added, “Defence and security are important pillars of the ties between the two countries.”

Monitoring Chinese Assertiveness in Strategic Waters

It is also understood that both sides will review the situation in the East and South China Seas, regions where China has been increasing its military posturing. The strategic waters have become a focal point for both countries due to Beijing’s assertive moves, which have raised regional security concerns.

“Defence exchanges between India and Japan have gained strength in recent years due to the growing convergence on strategic matters,” the ministry said.

“Its significance is increasing from the common outlook on issues of peace, security and stability of the Indo-Pacific Region,” it further noted.

With inputs from agencies.

Also Read: ‘What You Desire Will Certainly Happen’: Rajnath Singh Vows Strong Response To Pahalgam Attack