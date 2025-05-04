Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Rajnath Singh To Hold Key Talks With Japanese Defence Minister On May 5

Rajnath Singh To Hold Key Talks With Japanese Defence Minister On May 5

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will host his Japanese counterpart Gen Nakatani on Monday, May 5, for crucial talks aimed at bolstering bilateral military cooperation, even as tensions simmer over the Pahalgam terror attack and China's aggressive posturing in Asia-Pacific waters.

Rajnath Singh To Hold Key Talks With Japanese Defence Minister On May 5

Rajnath Singh to host Japan's Gen Nakatani for key defence talks amid India-Pakistan tensions and China’s South China Sea aggression.


Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is set to host his Japanese counterpart, Gen Nakatani, for wide-ranging talks on Monday, May 5.

The meeting marks a significant diplomatic engagement, aiming to deepen defense ties and discuss pressing regional and global security challenges.

Rajnath Singh, Japanese Counterpart to Focus on Regional Security and Bilateral Defence Ties

According to the Ministry of Defence, both sides will exchange “views and ideas” on the prevailing regional and international security environment. The discussions will also focus on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation between India and Japan.

It is expected that the situation emerging from the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack — in which 26 people were killed — will figure prominently in the deliberations. The incident has sparked renewed strain between India and Pakistan.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rajnath Singh, Gen Nakatani To Explore Enhancing Defence Industrial Cooperation

Alongside regional issues, Singh and Gen Nakatani are also anticipated to explore ways to boost defence industrial cooperation between the two nations, including joint development and production initiatives.

This will be the second meeting between the two ministers in less than six months. Their first interaction took place in November on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus in Lao PDR, where they discussed a reciprocal provision of supply and services agreement.

Strategic Agreement for Military Interoperability

At their last meeting, Singh and Gen Nakatani deliberated on the reciprocal supply and services pact, a proposal that would allow the armed forces of both countries to use each other’s bases for repair, resupply, and maintenance. The agreement, if finalised, is expected to significantly enhance interoperability and operational coordination between the two militaries.

“India and Japan share a long-term friendship, which has further gained qualitative momentum after the elevation of this collaboration to special strategic and global partnership in 2014,” the Defence Ministry stated ahead of the meeting.

It added, “Defence and security are important pillars of the ties between the two countries.”

Monitoring Chinese Assertiveness in Strategic Waters

It is also understood that both sides will review the situation in the East and South China Seas, regions where China has been increasing its military posturing. The strategic waters have become a focal point for both countries due to Beijing’s assertive moves, which have raised regional security concerns.

“Defence exchanges between India and Japan have gained strength in recent years due to the growing convergence on strategic matters,” the ministry said.

“Its significance is increasing from the common outlook on issues of peace, security and stability of the Indo-Pacific Region,” it further noted.

With inputs from agencies.

Also Read: ‘What You Desire Will Certainly Happen’: Rajnath Singh Vows Strong Response To Pahalgam Attack

Filed under

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Gen Nakatani India-Japan

newsx

No More Talks: AIMIM’s Owaisi Urges Strong Response to Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack
Brazilian police foil bom

Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targeting Lady Gaga Concert, Arrest Two In Rio
newsx

Gujarat’s Unsung Heroine Of 1971 War Seeks Action Against Pakistan
Trump rules out third ter

Trump Rules Out Third Term, Hints At JD Vance And Marco Rubio As Potential Successors
Ferozepur Cantonment cond

Ferozepur Cantonment Conducts 30-Minute Blackout Drill Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions
Rajnath Singh to host Jap

Rajnath Singh To Hold Key Talks With Japanese Defence Minister On May 5
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

No More Talks: AIMIM’s Owaisi Urges Strong Response to Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack

No More Talks: AIMIM’s Owaisi Urges Strong Response to Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack

Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targeting Lady Gaga Concert, Arrest Two In Rio

Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targeting Lady Gaga Concert, Arrest Two In Rio

Gujarat’s Unsung Heroine Of 1971 War Seeks Action Against Pakistan

Gujarat’s Unsung Heroine Of 1971 War Seeks Action Against Pakistan

Trump Rules Out Third Term, Hints At JD Vance And Marco Rubio As Potential Successors

Trump Rules Out Third Term, Hints At JD Vance And Marco Rubio As Potential Successors

Ferozepur Cantonment Conducts 30-Minute Blackout Drill Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Ferozepur Cantonment Conducts 30-Minute Blackout Drill Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Entertainment

Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targeting Lady Gaga Concert, Arrest Two In Rio

Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targeting Lady Gaga Concert, Arrest Two In Rio

Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targetting Lady Gaga Concert That Drew A Crowd Of Over 2 Million In Rio de Janeiro

Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targetting Lady Gaga Concert That Drew A Crowd Of Over

How To Watch The Met Gala 2025 Live?

How To Watch The Met Gala 2025 Live?

What’s Not On the Met Gala Menu? Anna Wintour’s Top 5 Bans: No Garlic, No Onion Policy

What’s Not On the Met Gala Menu? Anna Wintour’s Top 5 Bans: No Garlic, No

2025 Met Gala: Date, Theme, Hosts, Dress Code And Everything You Need to Know

2025 Met Gala: Date, Theme, Hosts, Dress Code And Everything You Need to Know

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media