Ramon airport flights to resume after Houthi drone strike

Ramon airport flights to resume after Houthi drone strike

Ramon airport flights to resume after Houthi drone strike

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 23:17:08 IST

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 7 (ANI/TPS): Ramon Airport near Eilat resumed full operations on Sunday after being struck by a Houthi drone.

The Israel Airports Authority said Ramon’s reopening followed a comprehensive situational assessment. Incoming and outgoing flights are expected to begin shortly, and airlines have been notified.

A Houthi drone launched from Yemen struck a passenger hall, injuring two people. (ANI/TPS)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: idfisraeltel aviv

