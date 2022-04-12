Former Sri Lankan cricket team captain and minister Arjuna Ranatunga on Tuesday urged cricketers from the country playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to withdraw from the tournament and stand in support of Sri Lanka during the ongoing economic crisis in the country. Ranatunga said, “I really don’t know but there are some cricketers who are lavishly playing in the IPL and haven’t spoken about their country. Unfortunately, people are scared to speak against the government. These cricketers are also working for the cricket board under the ministry and they are trying to protect their jobs. But now they have to take a step as some of the young cricketers also came forward and gave statements in support of the protest.”

Speaking to news agency ANI, former minister Ranatunga said that he has kept his distance from the protests as his involvement will politicize the protests. Ranatunga stated, “When something is going wrong, you should have the guts to come out and speak against it, without thinking about your business. People ask me why I am not in the protests. It’s just that I have been into politics for the last 19 years and this is not a political issue. So far, none of the political parties and politicians have got into the protests and that’s the biggest strength of the people of this country.”

Ranatunga had earlier lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping Sri Lanka during the economic crisis in the island nation. “PM Modi was very generous to give the grant to start Jaffna International Airport. India has been an elder brother to us. I am glad that they are monitoring the situation rather than giving money to Sri Lanka,” said Ranatunga.