24-year-old Imran Ali Naqshbandi was given four death sentences, a life sentence and a huge fine on Saturday by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan for mercilessly raping and murdering six-year-old Zainab Ansari last month. The court carried out the sentence after the testimony of at least 56 individuals and forensic evidence that proved his guilt. According to reports, the lawyer of Imran withdrew his case after he confessed to his crimes during the hearing which took place amid tight security.

During the court proceedings, several witnesses, including Zainab’s uncle and her neighbours, testified against Imran Ali. The court also took DNA and polygraph tests into consideration before handing out the judgment. The father of the victim was also present in the court to hear the verdict. Imran Ali was handed capital punishment for kidnapping, rape, murder and an act of terrorism while a life sentence was also given to him for sodomy. Also, a fine of 10 lakh Pakistani rupees was imposed on him.

Imran Ali Naqshbandi has also been linked with a series of sexual assaults and murders of children that had happened in the past in the city of Kasur, Pakistan. Imran now has 15 days to appeal against the verdict.

After missing for 5 days, Zainab Ansari’s dead body was found in a dump in Kasur, south of Lahore, on January 9, 2018. When the medical reports revealed that she had been raped before being brutally killed, it sparked a massive outrage in the country. People demanding justice for Zainab took their protests to the streets which led to riots and killings. The police finally nabbed the predator on January 23, 2018.