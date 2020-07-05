Tweeting greetings for the 244th US Independence Day, Kanye West said he was running for the president of the United States; pushes earlier reiterations.

Rapper Kanye West, in an Independence Day tweet, on Saturday (local time) announced that he is running for the president of the United States.

The 43-year-old musician said used the hashtag “2020 vision,” appearing to indicate he plans to toss his hat in the ring for this fall’s election, The Hill reported.

“We must now realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!” West wrote.

West, who has repeatedly floated running for president in the past, had recently posted a photo of himself with Musk with the caption: “When you go to your boys’ house and you are both wearing orange.”

The rapper has frequently supported President Donald Trump and said in April that he was going to vote for him this fall.

“I am not going to be told by the people around me and the people that have their agenda that my career is going to be over. Because guess what: I am still here!” he said.

West famously visited the Oval Office in October 2018, sporting a red “Make America Great Again” hat and saying, “I love this guy right here,” while posing with Trump.

His wife and reality TV star Kim Kardashian also visited the White House as an activist pushing for criminal justice reform.

If West is to launch a bid, it would come late in the game, as the Republican and Democratic National Conventions, where each party will formally announce its respective candidates, are set for next month, according to The Hill.

It is unclear if West seriously plans to run this year and whether any official paperwork for an election bid has been filed.

