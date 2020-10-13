Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will host seventh Justice Ministers’ meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states on October 16.The Department of Legal Affairs will also host the Second meeting of the Experts Working Group on October 13 and 14. Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law & Justice will also host the second meeting of the Experts Working Group on October 13 and 14. Both the meetings shall be conducted through video conferencing mode.

The Experts Working Group will discuss and share their experiences, best practices and the novel steps were taken by them for creating a conducive environment for promoting resolution of disputes and other related activities of the Ministries of (Law and) Justice including legal services and forensic activities.

In the Seventh Meeting of the Ministers of Justice of the SCO, member States shall further deliberate on areas of cooperation, creating favourable conditions for resolving disputes, and implementation of the action plan of the working groups of experts on Forensic Activities and Legal Services.The Ministers of Law and Justice and senior officials/experts from the Ministries of Law & Justice of India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russian Federation, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will be participating in the meeting.

