‘Ready for Peace or War’: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Offers Talks to India; Warns of Consequences if Aggression Continues

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said he’s open to direct talks with India on a range of difficult issues—including Kashmir, water-sharing under the Indus Water Treaty, trade, and terrorism. Speaking in Tehran on Monday during a joint press conference with Iran’s newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian, Sharif made it clear that Pakistan prefers peace, but won’t hesitate to respond to hostility.

“We want to resolve all disputes, including the Kashmir issue and the water issue, through negotiations and are also ready to talk to our neighbour on trade and counter-terrorism,” Sharif said.

His remarks come at a tense time following a brief military flare-up between India and Pakistan—referred to by Islamabad as “Operation Sindoor.” The Pakistani PM is currently on a four-nation diplomatic tour, looking to rally support among allies in the wake of the conflict.

Thanking Allies in Turkey and Iran

Before arriving in Iran, Sharif visited Istanbul, where he met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. During their meeting, Sharif thanked Erdogan for standing with Pakistan during its recent standoff with India.

“Had the honour of meeting my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul this evening. Thanked him for his resolute support to Pakistan in the recent Pakistan-India standoff, which resulted in Pakistan’s overwhelming victory, Alhamdolillah! Conveyed the sentiments of gratitude from the people of Pakistan to their Turkish brothers and sisters,” Sharif posted on X (formerly Twitter).

He added that the two countries had also reviewed progress on trade and investment, calling their bilateral ties “unshakable.”

“We also reviewed the ongoing progress of our multifaceted bilateral engagements particularly in trade and investment and reaffirmed our resolve to continue working closely to further strengthen these unshakable bonds of brotherhood and cooperation. Long live Pakistan-Turkey Friendship,” he said.

A Firm Message to India From PM Modi

Meanwhile, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a blunt warning for Pakistan. In a sharp statement, Modi said Pakistan had to make a choice—either live in peace or continue on the path of terrorism.

“The people of Pakistan will have to come forward to bring their country out of terrorism—either eat bread peacefully, or else my bullet is there,” PM Modi declared.

Referring to Pakistan’s recent drone activity near the India-Pakistan border, he added, “Pakistan was rattled after India’s response. They sent in drones to the regions along the border, including in Kutchh… The brave women of Kutchh defeated Pakistan’s propaganda when they repaired the Bhuj runway in 72 hours during the 1971 war… Those women came to me and blessed me and they also gifted me a sindoor plant. It will be planted in the PM House.”

Sharif Meets Iran’s Supreme Leader: Focus on Palestine and Muslim Unity

Sharif’s visit to Iran also included a meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The two leaders discussed regional challenges and agreed on the need for stronger ties between Muslim nations. Sharif said he was thankful for Iran’s role in promoting peace during the India-Pakistan conflict.

“I thanked him for Iran’s role as a mediator and for expression of its concern for Pakistan during the recent crisis in South Asia,” Sharif said on X.

After their meeting, Khamenei also posted on X, stressing that the only way to protect the Islamic world was for Muslim countries to stay united.

“At a time when the warmongers in the world have numerous motives for creating conflicts and wars, the only way to ensure the security of the Islamic Ummah is the unity of Muslim nations,” Khamenei wrote.

He praised Pakistan’s strong position on Palestine and indirectly criticized Arab countries that have normalized ties with Israel under the Abraham Accords.

“While there have always been inducements for Islamic countries to establish ties with the Zionist regime, Pakistan has never been influenced by those inducements,” he said.

Khamenei added that the situation in Gaza had worsened so much that even people in Europe and the U.S. were protesting their governments. He said some Muslim governments had sadly chosen to align with Israel despite the conditions in Palestine.

Sharif Issues a Warning: “Peace, or We Will Defend Ourselves”

Sharif didn’t just talk peace—he also made it clear that Pakistan would not remain silent if India chose aggression again.

“But if they choose to remain aggressors, then we shall defend our territory like we have done a few days ago,” he warned. “But if they accept my offer of peace, then we will show that we really want peace, seriously and sincerely.”

Who Accompanied Sharif?

The high-powered Pakistani delegation traveling with Sharif includes:

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir

Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar

Special Assistant to the PM, Tariq Fatemi

Earlier in the day, Sharif was received by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at Tehran’s Saadabad Palace with a guard of honour. The two leaders then held talks on regional security and closer bilateral relations.

Khamenei Calls for Action Against Israel

In another post on X, Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei called for a joint effort by Iran and Pakistan to stop Israel. He repeated his call for Muslim unity and emphasized that Palestine remains the most important issue in the Islamic world.

Khamenei praised Pakistan again for not giving in to pressure from global powers when it comes to its stand on Israel.