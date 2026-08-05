“Ready To Face Consequences”: What Sheikh Hasina Said In Her First Public Address Since Exile To India

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stated on Wednesday that she is prepared to return to her homeland, despite being fully aware of the severe threats to her life and freedom. “I am fully aware of my fate. They may put me in prison; they may even kill me, but I am ready to face the consequences upon my return,” she expressed during her address. In her first virtual media briefing since entering self-imposed exile in New Delhi, the former prime minister broke down in tears. She shared that she could no longer remain abroad while her supporters and well-wishers back home continue to face severe hardship under the present administration.

Sheikh Hasina on Her Impending Return to Bangladesh

Addressing journalists during a live virtual press conference from India, Hasina confirmed her firm resolve to return to Bangladesh. While she refrained from revealing the exact date of her arrival, she emphasized that her decision is final. “I have been arrested several times in the past. I know what lies ahead, but I cannot stay away from my people and my homeland any longer,” she declared, reaffirming her deep commitment to her supporters.

Hasina on Student Protests and Political Persecution

Reflecting on the violent events that led to her departure for India, Hasina alleged that the 2024 student demonstrations were not a peaceful grass-roots movement, but a calculated, organized campaign designed to achieve regime change. She claimed that the demonstrations intentionally escalated into arson, widespread killings, and the destruction of critical public infrastructure. Furthermore, she highlighted the severe crackdown on her political party alleging that thousands of party workers have since faced persecution, false criminal charges, illegal detentions, and extrajudicial disappearances.

Bangladesh Authorities Issue Media Directives

Ahead of the broadcast, authorities in Bangladesh cautioned domestic news outlets against airing or publishing statements from Hasina’s virtual address. This virtual briefing marks the 78-year-old leader’s first major public media appearance since fleeing Dhaka in August 2024. The event coincided with the second anniversary of the massive uprising that brought an abrupt end to her 15-year rule.

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