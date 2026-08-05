LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > World News > “Ready To Face Consequences”: What Sheikh Hasina Said In Her First Public Address Since Exile To India

“Ready To Face Consequences”: What Sheikh Hasina Said In Her First Public Address Since Exile To India

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has publicly announced her intention to return to Bangladesh from her self-imposed exile in India.

Hasina expressed awareness that she faces immediate arrest, long-term imprisonment, or death upon her return (Photo: ANI, file photo)
Hasina expressed awareness that she faces immediate arrest, long-term imprisonment, or death upon her return (Photo: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-08-05 20:14 IST

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stated on Wednesday that she is prepared to return to her homeland, despite being fully aware of the severe threats to her life and freedom.  “I am fully aware of my fate. They may put me in prison; they may even kill me, but I am ready to face the consequences upon my return,” she expressed during her address.  In her first virtual media briefing since entering self-imposed exile in New Delhi, the former prime minister broke down in tears. She shared that she could no longer remain abroad while her supporters and well-wishers back home continue to face severe hardship under the present administration.

Sheikh Hasina on Her Impending Return to Bangladesh

Addressing journalists during a live virtual press conference from India, Hasina confirmed her firm resolve to return to Bangladesh. While she refrained from revealing the exact date of her arrival, she emphasized that her decision is final.  “I have been arrested several times in the past. I know what lies ahead, but I cannot stay away from my people and my homeland any longer,” she declared, reaffirming her deep commitment to her supporters.

You Might Be Interested In

Hasina on Student Protests and Political Persecution

Reflecting on the violent events that led to her departure for India, Hasina alleged that the 2024 student demonstrations were not a peaceful grass-roots movement, but a calculated, organized campaign designed to achieve regime change.  She claimed that the demonstrations intentionally escalated into arson, widespread killings, and the destruction of critical public infrastructure. Furthermore, she highlighted the severe crackdown on her political party alleging that thousands of party workers have since faced persecution, false criminal charges, illegal detentions, and extrajudicial disappearances.  

Bangladesh Authorities Issue Media Directives

Ahead of the broadcast, authorities in Bangladesh cautioned domestic news outlets against airing or publishing statements from Hasina’s virtual address.  This virtual briefing marks the 78-year-old leader’s first major public media appearance since fleeing Dhaka in August 2024. The event coincided with the second anniversary of the massive uprising that brought an abrupt end to her 15-year rule.

Also Read: Explained: Why Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Issued An Apology To India

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

“Ready To Face Consequences”: What Sheikh Hasina Said In Her First Public Address Since Exile To India
Tags: Awami LeagueDhakahome-hero-pos-2sheikh hasinaSheikh Hasina Exile IndiaSheikh Hasina press meetSheikh Hasina return to BangladeshSheikh Hasina Virtual Address

RELATED News

13 Indian Crew Rescued After Cargo Ship Sinks In Red Sea Explosive Boat Attack

Al Jazeera Restricted in Pakistan? Reports of Website Block Fuel Press Freedom Concerns

Israel-Gaza War Update: 19 Palestinians Killed Despite Trump’s New Ceasefire Plan as Fresh Airstrikes Hit Gaza

Iran Rejects Trump’s Claim of Seeking Pause in US Strikes, Calls It ‘New Lie’ Amid Middle East Tensions

Pakistan Suicide Blast: 14 Killed, Dozens Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ‘Peace Rally’ Attack

LATEST NEWS

Did Akanksha Chamola Announce Divorce From Gaurav Khanna For TRPs? She Responds

“Ready To Face Consequences”: What Sheikh Hasina Said In Her First Public Address Since Exile To India

Lock Upp 2 Winner: Shreya Kalra Lifts Trophy, Defeats Shivangi Joshi In Grand Finale

FIFA President Gianni Infantino Holds Crisis Meeting in Morocco After Stake Sale Fallout Continues

Arsene Wenger Breaks Silence On Gianni Infantino’s Scrapped FIFA World Cup Privatisation Plan: ‘Absolutely Necessary’

BWF World Championships 2026 Draw: PV Sindhu Handed Tough Route, Satwik-Chirag Avoid Big Names | Check Full Draw Details Here

Dr. Haror’s Wellness Marks a New Chapter in Hair Transplant with20,000+ Successful Procedures

Alliance: Kushal Tandon’s Secret Twist Eliminates Sohail Khan, 3 Others Before Semi-Finals

Who Is Tewolde Gebremariam? Air India Appoints Former Ethiopian Airlines Chief As CEO and MD After Campbell Wilson Exit

Arsenal vs Real Betis Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

“Ready To Face Consequences”: What Sheikh Hasina Said In Her First Public Address Since Exile To India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“Ready To Face Consequences”: What Sheikh Hasina Said In Her First Public Address Since Exile To India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“Ready To Face Consequences”: What Sheikh Hasina Said In Her First Public Address Since Exile To India
“Ready To Face Consequences”: What Sheikh Hasina Said In Her First Public Address Since Exile To India
“Ready To Face Consequences”: What Sheikh Hasina Said In Her First Public Address Since Exile To India
“Ready To Face Consequences”: What Sheikh Hasina Said In Her First Public Address Since Exile To India

QUICK LINKS