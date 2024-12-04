Real-Life Black Swan? This Gorgeous Looking Former Ballerina Has Been Jailed For 20 Years For Killing Her Husband

Ashley Benefield’s sentencing marks the culmination of a high-profile legal battle filled with allegations of abuse, self-defense, and juror misconduct. While her defense team continues to challenge the verdict, she faces a lengthy prison term for the death of her estranged husband.

Ashley Benefield, a 33-year-old former ballerina, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday for the manslaughter of her estranged husband, Doug Benefield, 58. Circuit Court Judge Mathew Whyte acknowledged that Ashley acted under duress and displayed remorse for the fatal shooting on September 27, 2020, but determined her actions did not warrant a reduced sentence. In addition to her prison term, she was sentenced to 10 years of probation.

Despite the defense’s request for a lighter sentence, citing the maximum penalty of 30 years, the judge upheld the 20-year term. Ashley Benefield showed no visible reaction during the sentencing.

After the hearing, Doug Benefield’s family expressed mixed feelings about the judge’s ruling. While they disagreed with the assertion that Ashley showed remorse, they considered the punishment appropriate.

“I’ve waited so long to face her,” said Eva Benefield, Doug’s daughter, in a victim impact statement. “I hope prison serves her well.”

Ashley Benefield Trial Details

Prosecutors initially charged Ashley with second-degree murder, but a jury convicted her of first-degree manslaughter following a six-day trial earlier this year. During the trial, she testified that Doug was controlling and abusive and that she shot him in self-defense during a physical altercation at her Florida home.

Prosecutor Suzanne O’Donnell dismissed these claims as fabricated, arguing that the physical evidence did not support Ashley’s version of events. O’Donnell alleged that Ashley orchestrated the fatal shooting to gain an upper hand in a contentious dispute.

Ashley Benefield had previously sought multiple injunctions against Doug, claiming he posed a threat to her and their child. In 2018, she filed for an injunction after accusing him of violating a no-contact order, but a judge rejected her request, citing insufficient evidence.

In 2020, she filed another injunction alleging child abuse, but Doug was never charged, and the case remained unresolved at the time of his death.

Ashley Benefield’s Defense Alleges Juror Misconduct

Following the conviction, Ashley’s legal team sought a new trial, claiming juror misconduct. According to court filings, one juror failed to disclose a history of a custody dispute and allegations of abuse by an ex-husband, which mirrored aspects of the case. Another juror allegedly brought a cellphone into the jury room and shared deliberation details, which were later posted online under the pseudonym “That Hoodie Guy.”

However, Judge Whyte denied the request, stating that interviews with jurors revealed no evidence of cellphone use during deliberations. He also criticized the defense for not adequately questioning jurors during the selection process, as the juror in question had disclosed a history of domestic abuse but was not further examined on the matter.

Ashley Benefield’s sentencing marks the culmination of a high-profile legal battle filled with allegations of abuse, self-defense, and juror misconduct. While her defense team continues to challenge the verdict, she faces a lengthy prison term for the death of her estranged husband.

