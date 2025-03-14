Home
Friday, March 14, 2025
‘Reasons to Be Cautiously Optimistic’: Kremlin Echoes Waltz’s Language on Ceasefire Proposal

Peskov noted that once Witkoff relays all the necessary information to Trump, the timing for a direct conversation between Putin and Trump will be determined.

‘Reasons to Be Cautiously Optimistic’: Kremlin Echoes Waltz’s Language on Ceasefire Proposal


Signalling cautious optimism following recent discussions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on a potential ceasefire in Ukraine, the Kremlin has said that much work remains before any concrete agreements can be made, The Guardian reported.

Speaking to reporters following US special envoy Steve Witkoff’s visit, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov indicated that both sides recognised the importance of continuing dialogue. “There are reasons to be cautiously optimistic,” The Guardian quoted Peskov as saying as he echoed a sentiment shared by US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz during an interview with Fox News late last night. “However, there is still much to be done,” Peskov added.

Peskov further noted that once Witkoff relays all the necessary information to President Trump, the timing for a direct conversation between Putin and Trump will be determined. “There is an understanding on all sides that such a conversation is needed,” he concluded, hinting that the groundwork is being laid for a more significant diplomatic engagement between the two leaders.

The development comes amid rising tensions over Russia’s military activities and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, has accused Putin of employing “manipulative” tactics regarding the US-proposed ceasefire, alleging that the Russian leader pretended to accept the proposal while preparing to reject it behind the scenes.

“Putin does this often—he doesn’t say ‘no’ outright, but he drags things out and makes reasonable solutions impossible,” Zelenskyy remarked, accusing the Russian president of deliberately stalling to undermine meaningful resolutions.

