‘Received A Call At 2:30am…’: Pakistan PM Admits Indian Missile Strikes On Nur Khan Airbase During Operation Sindoor

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has confirmed that Indian ballistic missiles targeted the Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi and other military locations during Operation Sindoor. His remarks, now circulating widely on social media, have stirred political responses and renewed attention to the event.

While addressing a special ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ (Thanksgiving Day) event at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad, Shehbaz Sharif recounted how he received the news during the early hours of May 10. “On the intervening night of May 9-10 around 2:30 am, Army chief Asim Munir called me over a secure line, informing me that Hindustani ballistic missiles had hit Nur Khan airbase and other areas. I can tell you that by swearing on God that there was confidence, self-confidence, and patriotism in the General’s voice,” Sharif said.

On the night of the 9th/10th, General Asim Munir called me at 2:30 AM to inform me that India had bombed several of our airbase: Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif pic.twitter.com/3WEvE655zt — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) May 16, 2025

The video of this statement has gone viral, drawing both domestic and international attention.

On May 10, Pakistan’s military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry held a sudden press conference at 4 am in Islamabad. He claimed that Indian missiles and drones had struck three major airbases: Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal), and Rafiqui (Shorkot in Jhang district).

Supporting these claims, recent satellite images captured by Maxar Technologies have shown significant damage to multiple Pakistan Air Force bases. The images taken on April 25 and May 10, 2025 reveal destruction at four airbases: Nur Khan in Rawalpindi, Mushaf in Sargodha, Bholari, and Shahbaz in Jacobabad, suggesting possible missile or drone strikes.

Indian political figures swiftly responded to the Pakistani Prime Minister’s acknowledgment.

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya commented on X, formerly Twitter, “Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif himself admits that General Asim Munir called him at 2:30am to inform him that India had bombed Nur Khan Air Base and several other locations. Let that sink in — the Prime Minister was woken up in the middle of the night with news of strikes deep inside Pakistan. This speaks volumes about the scale, precision, and boldness of #OperationSindoor.”

Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena (UBT) also weighed in, saying, “To be as clueless as this man when terror airbases under his control are being destroyed by India. Deeply satisfying.”

The confirmation from Shehbaz Sharif gives credibility to earlier reports of India’s strategic operation, reportedly aimed at eliminating terror-related targets. The bold nature of the strike, along with the damage visible through satellite imagery, has intensified regional tensions and raised questions about Pakistan’s military readiness.

This public acknowledgment by the Pakistani Prime Minister marks a rare moment of transparency in cross-border military actions and is likely to remain a topic of discussion for weeks to come.