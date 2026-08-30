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Home > World News > ‘Recognise Your Real Enemy’: Iran’s Mojtaba Khamenei Sends Strong Message to Muslim Nations

‘Recognise Your Real Enemy’: Iran’s Mojtaba Khamenei Sends Strong Message to Muslim Nations

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has urged regional Muslim nations to unite against the US and Israel, while calling on Iranians to set aside differences and strengthen social cohesion.

Mojtaba Khamenei
Mojtaba Khamenei

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 17:31 IST

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has urged Muslim countries in the region to unite against the United States and Israel. His message came six months after the start of the Middle East war.

Khamenei, who took power after his father Ali Khamenei was killed on February 28, has remained out of public view since his appointment. Iranian authorities have also not released any video or audio of him. His latest message was issued on Sunday as Shia Muslims marked the birthday of Prophet Mohammed.

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“The solution to the problems of the Islamic nations is unity of words, friendship, and cooperation on the path of goodness,” Khamenei said.

He also warned against divisions among Muslim countries. “Anyone, in any position, who does anything that leads to division among Muslims and creates conflict in the Muslim community, knowingly or unknowingly, intentionally or unintentionally, has served the purpose of the enemies of Islam,” he said, according to his official website.

Khamenei Targets US-Israel Alliance

The Iranian leader directly called on regional rulers to identify what he described as the main threat to their countries. He urged them to “recognise your real enemy, understand its plan, and confront it”, referring to the US and Israel.

Iran had targeted US military bases across the Middle East during the war. These included bases in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain. The attacks have strained Tehran’s ties with several regional countries.

Iran Leader Calls For Unity At Home

Khamenei also asked Iranian officials and citizens to put aside their differences and maintain unity.

“Again, this servant’s advice to the Iranian people is to not allow any differences to arise among themselves in any way,” he said. The statement echoed his remarks from Friday, when he said, “I firmly declare that doing anything detrimental to social cohesion is prohibited.”

Khamenei also called for gradual de-dollarisation of Iran’s economy. He urged greater domestic production as the country faces pressure from US sanctions and the economic impact of months of conflict.

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‘Recognise Your Real Enemy’: Iran’s Mojtaba Khamenei Sends Strong Message to Muslim Nations
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‘Recognise Your Real Enemy’: Iran’s Mojtaba Khamenei Sends Strong Message to Muslim Nations
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