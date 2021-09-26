Lavrov also stated that no country is in hurry to officially recognise the caretaker government recently formed by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday said that the international recognition of the Taliban is currently not “on the table.” Speaking at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, Lavrov said, “The question of international recognition of the Taliban at the present juncture is not on the table,” Anadolu Agency reported.

The publication further reported that the Russian Foreign Minister said they are in contact with the Taliban and that it is extremely important that the Taliban fulfil their promises. Meanwhile, last week, Lavrov also stated that no country is in hurry to officially recognise the caretaker government recently formed by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

After taking over Afghanistan and announcing the government in the troubled country, the Taliban regime faces the challenge of getting recognition. Earlier, Russia, United States, Japan, Canada, France, UK have expressed that the countries are not planning to recognise the government formed by the Taliban.

It is been over a month when the Taliban captured Kabul after an aggressive and rapid advance against Afghanistan government forces amid the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country. The country plunged into crisis last month after Kabul fell to the Taliban and the democratically elected government of former president Ashraf Ghani collapsed.