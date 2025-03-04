Home
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Record Breaking Kissing Couple Announces Seperation After A Decade

The duo gained international recognition in 2013 when they set a Guinness World Record for the longest kiss, lasting an astonishing 58 hours, 35 minutes.

Record Breaking Kissing Couple Announces Seperation After A Decade


Ekkachai and Laksana Tiranarat, the Thai couple who made global headlines for their record-breaking kiss, have officially announced their separation. The duo gained international recognition in 2013 when they set a Guinness World Record for the longest kiss, lasting an astonishing 58 hours, 35 minutes. Their remarkable feat, which required immense endurance and commitment, turned them into symbols of love and dedication.

Their achievement was not only physically demanding but also an extraordinary test of patience and resilience. Competing against several other couples, they managed to remain locked in an embrace for nearly two and a half days without rest, sleep, or even sitting down. Their victory earned them a grand prize of 100,000 Thai Baht and two diamond rings of equal value.

However, despite their publicized love story, the couple recently revealed that they have decided to part ways. In a heartfelt message, Ekkachai shared that while they cherished their journey together, they had gradually grown apart over time. The former couple has assured that their separation is amicable and that they will continue to co-parent their children with mutual respect.

While their record-breaking moment remains a historic achievement, Guinness World Records has since modified the category, replacing the “longest kiss” record with the “longest kissing marathon.” The news of their split has left many fans nostalgic, reflecting on the once-inspiring tale of endurance and romance.

Filed under

Guinness World Record Record Breaking Kissing Couple Thai Couple

