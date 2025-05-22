Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Record Floodwaters in Australia’s NSW Leave One Dead and Three Missing

Record Floodwaters in Australia’s NSW Leave One Dead and Three Missing

Record-breaking floodwaters in Australia’s NSW have left one person dead and three others missing, as officials brace for more rainfall.

Record Floodwaters in Australia’s NSW Leave One Dead and Three Missing

Record-breaking floodwaters in Australia’s NSW have left one person dead and three others missing, as officials brace for more rainfall.


Record-breaking floodwaters in eastern Australia’s New South Wales state have left one person dead and three others missing, as officials brace for further heavy rainfall that is expected to worsen the crisis, The Associated Press reported.

Since heavy rain began on Tuesday, NSW has been submerged under water levels that surpass local records set in 1929, the report said, adding that the unprecedented flooding has forced emergency rescues, with 330 people reportedly saved from the floodwaters in the past 24 hours alone.

The body of a 63-year-old man was recovered on Wednesday afternoon from a flooded house in Moto, New South Wales, Fire and Rescue Commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell told AP, adding that a coroner will determine if the man’s death was related to a pre-existing medical condition.

Additionally, three people are currently missing, prompting grave concerns from authorities. “We hold grave fears for all three individuals,” Fewtrell reportedly said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Jihad Dib, the state’s Emergency Services Minister, confirmed that 330 flood rescues were conducted just in the past 24 hours, with helicopters deployed to rescue people trapped on rooftops and verandahs.

“We’ve seen more rain and more flooding in the mid-to-north coast area than we’ve ever seen before,” Dib said, according to AP.

The floodwaters have devastated several coastal communities, including Taree, Kempsey, Port Macquarie, Coffs Harbour and Bellingen, all of which are in urgent need of aid. In Taree, a staggering month’s worth of rain fell within just 24 hours, AP quoted New South Wales Premier Christopher Minns as saying.

“Up around the Taree area, we’ve seen communities that have never flooded in recorded history now flooding,” Fewtrell noted.

With more rain expected, particularly in the next 24 hours, when some areas may receive up to 30 centimetres (1 foot) of rain, Minns warned that the situation could worsen further. He also confirmed that 50,000 people have been advised to prepare for potential evacuations or isolation due to the floods.

“We are bracing for more bad news,” Minns said in a statement to the press.

ALSO READ: Canada in Talks to Join Trump’s Golden Dome Missile Defense Program, PM Mark Carney Says

Filed under

Australia floods NSW floods

The UK government’s pla

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court
The United Kingdom is set

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Since assuming the role o

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences
newsx

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...
An official from the Paki

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...
House Republicans moved i

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence After Child’s Hospitalization

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes New Turn

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...

Entertainment

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

Lifestyle

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand