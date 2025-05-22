Record Floodwaters in Australia’s NSW Leave One Dead and Three Missing

Record-breaking floodwaters in Australia’s NSW have left one person dead and three others missing, as officials brace for more rainfall.

Record-breaking floodwaters in eastern Australia’s New South Wales state have left one person dead and three others missing, as officials brace for further heavy rainfall that is expected to worsen the crisis, The Associated Press reported.

Since heavy rain began on Tuesday, NSW has been submerged under water levels that surpass local records set in 1929, the report said, adding that the unprecedented flooding has forced emergency rescues, with 330 people reportedly saved from the floodwaters in the past 24 hours alone.

The body of a 63-year-old man was recovered on Wednesday afternoon from a flooded house in Moto, New South Wales, Fire and Rescue Commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell told AP, adding that a coroner will determine if the man’s death was related to a pre-existing medical condition.

Additionally, three people are currently missing, prompting grave concerns from authorities. “We hold grave fears for all three individuals,” Fewtrell reportedly said.

Jihad Dib, the state’s Emergency Services Minister, confirmed that 330 flood rescues were conducted just in the past 24 hours, with helicopters deployed to rescue people trapped on rooftops and verandahs.

“We’ve seen more rain and more flooding in the mid-to-north coast area than we’ve ever seen before,” Dib said, according to AP.

The floodwaters have devastated several coastal communities, including Taree, Kempsey, Port Macquarie, Coffs Harbour and Bellingen, all of which are in urgent need of aid. In Taree, a staggering month’s worth of rain fell within just 24 hours, AP quoted New South Wales Premier Christopher Minns as saying.

“Up around the Taree area, we’ve seen communities that have never flooded in recorded history now flooding,” Fewtrell noted.

With more rain expected, particularly in the next 24 hours, when some areas may receive up to 30 centimetres (1 foot) of rain, Minns warned that the situation could worsen further. He also confirmed that 50,000 people have been advised to prepare for potential evacuations or isolation due to the floods.

“We are bracing for more bad news,” Minns said in a statement to the press.

