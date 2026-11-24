US President Donald Trump has drawn attention after sharing an altered image depicting Nvidia chief Jensen Huang in place of him in one of the most widely recognised photographs from the 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. The digitally manipulated picture replaces Trump’s face with Huang’s bloodied face, while a raised fist holding a red bra appears in the foreground. The American flag in the original photograph has also been replaced with an Nvidia-branded banner. The original photograph was taken on July 13, 2024, when Secret Service agents rushed Trump offstage after a gunman opened fire during a campaign rally in Butler. The image, showing Trump raising his fist, became one of the defining visuals of his presidential campaign. The altered version has attracted attention because of its unusual combination of political imagery, artificial intelligence and corporate branding.

Why Did Trump Share the Image?

The post comes amid reports linking Trump to discussions about Nvidia’s leadership. According to the supplied account, Trump had publicly expressed support for Jensen Huang’s return, writing on Truth Social that bringing him back would benefit both the company and the United States. Trump had also previously mentioned former Apple CEO Tim Cook as a possible alternative, describing the prospect as one legend replacing another.

Nvidia Leadership and National Security Concerns

The supplied report claims that Nvidia’s board had reconsidered Huang’s position after receiving input from senior US government officials. It also refers to concerns about national security and alleged links involving individuals suspected of having connections to China. However, these claims, including the reported resignation and reinstatement, require independent verification before publication.

AI Image Sparks Attention

The manipulated photograph has brought renewed attention to the use of AI-generated imagery in political communication. By combining a historic political photograph with Nvidia’s corporate identity, the post creates an unusual visual crossover between American politics and the technology industry.

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