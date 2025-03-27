Red Sea: Submarine Carrying Russian Tourists Sinks Of Egypt Coast; Six Dead 39 Injured

A devastating accident unfolded off the coast of Hurghada, Egypt, as a tourist submarine sank, resulting in the deaths of six people. The local governor’s office confirmed the news in a Facebook statement on Thursday, sending shockwaves through the tourism community.

Authorities reported that all six people who lost their lives in the incident were Russian nationals. The Russian consulate in Hurghada provided further details, confirming that the submarine—named “Sindbad”—was carrying 45 Russian tourists, in addition to its crew, when it encountered trouble.

Survivors Rescued and Given Medical Care

Out of the 45 tourists on board, 39 were successfully rescued. Local officials confirmed that all passengers and crew members had been accounted for, and no one remained missing. The rescued individuals were taken to their hotels or hospitals for further medical evaluation, ensuring their well-being after the harrowing experience.

Submarine Was Designed for Deep-Sea Viewing

According to the company’s website, the “Sindbad” submarine was specially designed for underwater exploration, featuring large viewing portholes and the capability to dive to depths of more than 80 feet. Tourists often embark on these submarine excursions to witness the breathtaking marine life of the Red Sea, a region renowned for its vibrant coral reefs and diverse sea creatures.

The Red Sea is a crucial part of Egypt’s booming tourism industry, with Russian tourists playing an increasingly significant role in the sector’s growth. However, safety concerns have been mounting, as this incident is not the first of its kind. In recent months, multiple tourist boats have capsized, raising questions about the overall safety measures in place for such excursions.

Officials Silent on the Tragedy

Despite the severity of the accident, both the Tourism Ministry and the Chamber of Diving have yet to issue any official statements. Reuters attempted to contact them for comments, but neither responded to requests for information. This silence has only added to the growing concerns surrounding tourism safety in the region.

A recent United Nations report highlighted the immense financial impact of tourism on Egypt’s economy. In 2024 alone, the country earned a staggering $14.1 billion from tourism—more than double the revenue generated by the Suez Canal. This statistic underscores just how vital the industry is to Egypt’s economic stability, making safety concerns even more pressing.

Ongoing Investigations and Future Precautions

Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into what caused the submarine to sink. As families mourn the loss of their loved ones, questions remain about the safety regulations surrounding tourist submarines and whether stricter measures will be put in place to prevent future tragedies.

This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with underwater tourism and the urgent need for improved safety protocols to protect visitors exploring Egypt’s stunning but sometimes unpredictable Red Sea waters.

