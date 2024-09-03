In the world of online dating, crafting the perfect bio is key to making a good first impression. While some people spend time perfecting their profile descriptions, one Redditor decided to take a different approach—by asking ChatGPT to create the most unappealing Tinder bio possible. The result quickly went viral, sparking a wave of reactions across social media.

The AI-generated bio, which was shared on Reddit, portrayed a character described as a “42-year-old couch potato with a passion for complaining,” who boasts about owning 12 cats, a collection of toenail clippings, and a disdain for personal hygiene. The bio humorously continued, “My ideal date is watching conspiracy theory videos on YouTube while eating expired canned food. No, I won’t stop talking about my ex, and yes, I live with my mom. Swipe left if you can’t handle the real me!”

This tongue-in-cheek bio garnered more than 27,000 upvotes and a flood of comments from amused Reddit users. The reactions ranged from laughter to people oddly identifying with parts of the exaggerated character.

One commenter humorously noted, “Eating expired canned food shows patience. No one buys expired food; you have to wait a good amount of time for canned food to expire. Patience and a goal in mind.”

Another user remarked on the AI’s unexpected humor, saying, “Scary how a computer can be so funny.”

“Ideal date watching conspiracy theory videos? That’s oddly attractive,” quipped another.

A fourth user admitted, “Too much of this lines up with me. Age, cats (4), conspiracy theory videos (okay, sometimes true crime). And I might have eaten a can of soup that technically expired in May yesterday. I feel vaguely uncomfortable and simultaneously seen.”

This viral post highlights not only the humour that can come from AI-generated content but also the way people connect with it, even when it’s meant to be deliberately off-putting.