Regional, Islamic Countries Must Unite To Confront Israel: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

Iran’s president stated that regional and Islamic countries must unite to confront Israel regarding its recent strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon.

In a pre-recorded interview that aired on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS,” President Masoud Pezeshkian attributed the ongoing violence in the region to Israel, rather than his own nation or Hezbollah, the group that Iran has backed for many years. He expressed that Hezbollah alone could not compete against a heavily armed nation with superior weaponry.

Collective response

Speaking through an interpreter, Pezeshkian emphasized the necessity for Islamic countries to convene and formulate a collective response to the situation, questioning what Hezbollah could achieve on its own.

Following a recent Israeli strike that killed Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, Israel had conducted another attack, disrupting Hezbollah’s communications and resulting in numerous fatalities. Israel has also carried out airstrikes in Lebanon.

Iran would respond appropriately: Masoud Pezeshkian

In the interview, which occurred before Nasrallah’s death, Pezeshkian mentioned that if no one else acted, Iran would find a way to hold Israel accountable for its actions. He pointed out that if international organizations failed to restrain Israel, Iran would respond appropriately.

Hezbollah, which has long been a challenge for Israel, began its rocket assaults following the deadly Hamas incursion from Gaza on October 7, which prompted an Israeli invasion of Gaza resulting in significant loss of life and destruction.

Nothing beyond Israel’s reach

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented that those who attack Israel would be met with retaliation, asserting that no location in Iran or the Middle East is beyond Israel’s reach.

Regarding Nasrallah, Netanyahu described him as the foremost terrorist, not just another militant.

Iran does not acknowledge Israel’s right to exist and has consistently supported those who threaten Israel. The U.S. State Department categorizes Iran as one of four nations identified as a state sponsor of terrorism, alongside Cuba, North Korea, and Syria.

Masoud Pezeshkian defends Hezbollah

Pezeshkian defended both Hezbollah and Iran during his conversation with Zakaria, claiming that Israel is the most significant terrorist entity globally, citing its ongoing military actions against civilians.

When asked about a potential new nuclear agreement with Western nations, Pezeshkian criticized the U.S. for abandoning the previous deal and suggested that it was up to American leadership to demonstrate a desire for an agreement. He insisted that if the U.S. sought peace in the region, Iran would reciprocate, asserting that Iran has never invaded another country and only develops weapons for self-defense.

