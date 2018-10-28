Imran Khan's former wife, Reham Khan, said that they were making decisions without asking the people of the country who elected them to power. She added the decisions were being taken without Parliament sessions and all suggestions were also being ignored.

Reham Khan, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s former wife, exposed the true nature of Pakistan and asserted that there was no democracy in the country. Talking to media, the British-Pakistani journalist added that it was not the politicians but the martial law that is ruling Pakistan. The following comments by Imran Khan’s former wife, Reham Khan, surface a few weeks after the Pakistan Prime Minister had said that under his regime, a ‘new Pakistan’ was born and claimed that it was keen on solving issues with India via dialogue.

Criticising the Pakistan government, Imran Khan’s former wife, Reham Khan, said that they were making decisions without asking the people of the country who elected them to power. She added the decisions were being taken without Parliament sessions and all suggestions were also being ignored. She further slammed Pakistan and added that they should accept that there was no democracy but naked martial law governing the country.

Apart from hitting out at the government, Reham Khan further slammed her ex-husband Imran Khan for allegedly talking about Pakistan’s poverty at an international forum. Reham Khan hit out at PM Imran Khan for disclosing Pakistan’s monetary situation during his visit to Saudi Arabia. She added that she believes that no one who does business or is an investor tarnishes the image of their country at international level.

Reham Khan added that Pakistan has received all those funds by begging to other countries. she added that the terms on which Pakistan took money should be discussed at the Parliament. the following remarks by Reham Khan came just a few weeks after Imran Khan had thanked Saudi Arabia for helping Pakistan by extending monetary help.

