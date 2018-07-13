Imran Khan's ex-wife, Reham Khan in her autobiography has revealed that the cricketer-turned-politician has 5 illegitimate children, some are Indians. Reham Khan, a British-Pakistani journalist, who was briefly married to Imran, has made a number of shocking claims in her book, including that Imran has at least 5 illegitimate children in India.

Reham Khan is a former journalist, who was reportedly married to a UK doctor but she walked out of it calling it a violent and abusive marriage. She met Imran when she arrived in Pakistan to take up a job with a TV station

Two weeks before the crucial make or break election in Pakistan, the former cricketer turned politician Imran Khan is under fire after his ex-wife Reham Khan’s autobiography, released on Thursday, presents him as a man who led a life of “sex, drugs and rock and roll.”

Reham also alleged that Imran Khan had an affair with “one of the sexiest heroines of all time” of the 1970s.

Although the book is not available officially in Pakistan, it has stoked up a storm on social media in Pakistan, where PDF versions and e-copies of the book are being shared and circulated.

According to reports, Reham in her book writes that she came to know about Imran’s Indian children during a conversation with Tyrian, Khan’s daughter with the late Sita While, back in 2015.

In 1997, a Los Angeles court had ruled that Imran was the father of Tyrian. White before her death in 2004 had made Khan’s first wife Jemima Goldsmith, Tyrian’s guardian.

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has not yet responded to the allegations, as per reports.

The Book must bring some cheer to Nawaz Sharif, who is reeling under the conviction and sentencing from Supreme Court. The book also includes mention of Nawaz’s brother Shahbaz described as a no-nonsense and professional leader. Reham has described Nawaz’s daughter as a brave woman politician.

Reham Khan is a former journalist, who was reportedly married to a UK doctor but she walked out of it calling it a violent and abusive marriage. She met Imran when she arrived in Pakistan to take up a job with a TV station after a stint with BBC. She said that she fell for Imran’s convincing courtship.

After the couple got secretly married, Imran reportedly told Reham that he has “5 in total” illegitimate children and that “some were Indias” with the eldest being 34-year-old.

