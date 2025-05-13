‘Rehyphenating India With Pakistan Is Most Unfortunate,” Says Shashi Tharoor; Adds ‘Victim Cannot Be Equated To Perpetrator’

Congress MP and former diplomat Shashi Tharoor sharply criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on the India-Pakistan tensions, particularly his call for U.S. intervention. In an interview with NewsX, Tharoor rebuked Trump's suggestion of equating India and Pakistan, urging a clear distinction between the victim and the perpetrator in the conflict.

Congress MP and former diplomat Shashi Tharoor, in an interview with NewsX, offered a sharp critique of U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments regarding the recent India-Pakistan tensions, particularly his call for U.S. intervention in the dispute. Tharoor addressed several points of contention, including Trump’s suggestion of equating India and Pakistan, his call for negotiations, and the internationalization of the Kashmir issue.

Concerns Over Trump’s Missteps

Tharoor began by responding to the criticism within India regarding the cessation of military actions. “There are some armchair warriors who believe we should have gone on to conquer all of Pakistan or capture PoK,” Tharoor remarked. “This is silly and fatuous—it was never on the cards.” According to him, while some may be discontent with the halt in military actions, the decision to stop was not only logical but aligned with India’s broader goals.

Tharoor expressed strong objections to the U.S. president’s Twitter and Truth Social posts, specifically criticizing the equivalence Trump suggested between India and Pakistan. “The victim cannot be equated to the perpetrator,” Tharoor stated emphatically. He further explained that India had never been a state involved in terrorist activities, highlighting Pakistan’s history of harboring terrorist leaders such as Osama bin Laden.

Shashi Tharoor on Trump’s Suggestion to Negotiate With Pakistan

Trump’s tweet had also suggested that India and Pakistan should engage in negotiations. Tharoor rejected this notion outright, stating, “We have absolutely no interest in going to the negotiating table as his tweet implied. You cannot reward a rogue state that has sent terrorists across your border.” He emphasized that India would never negotiate “with a gun pointed to our head.”

Another point of contention was Trump’s call to internationalize the Kashmir dispute. “We are not prepared to internationalize the Kashmir dispute,” Tharoor asserted. “We don’t even accept that there is an international dispute.” He stressed that Kashmir was an internal matter for India and reiterated that the country was focused on integrating Kashmir fully into the rest of India.

Shashi Tharoor on Rehyphenation of India and Pakistan

Tharoor also addressed what he called the “rehyphenation” of India and Pakistan. Over the past three decades, Tharoor explained, India has worked diligently to separate itself diplomatically from Pakistan, convincing global leaders that India should not be treated as a counterpart to Pakistan in discussions. He recounted an incident in January when the Indonesian President had planned a trip to Pakistan after visiting India. India expressed displeasure, leading to a change in the travel itinerary. “We don’t like that kind of hyphenation,” Tharoor said. “Why Mr. Trump chooses to rehyphenate us is most unfortunate.”

Tharoor attributed some of the issues with Trump’s remarks to a lack of proper briefing within the U.S. administration. “His administration is still in disarray,” he said, pointing out that the assistant secretary of state for South Asia had yet to be confirmed and there was no U.S. ambassador in India. Tharoor argued that Trump’s statements were offensive to most Indians and needed to be addressed immediately.

Limited Global Support

Tharoor also acknowledged that while many countries maintained a neutral stance, a few expressed solidarity with India’s right to defend itself against terrorism. “Only three countries publicly expressed understanding and sympathy for India’s right to defend itself,” Tharoor noted—France, Israel, and Russia. While other nations may have conveyed their support privately, he observed that public backing was minimal.

Tharoor speculated that the reluctance of many countries to publicly support India could be attributed to the global focus on other ongoing crises, such as the Israel-Gaza conflict, the Russia-Ukraine war, and tensions in East Asia. “The world’s appetite for more conflict is very minimal,” he explained. “They must have thought, ‘Let’s get this over with sooner rather than later.'”

