Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • ‘Rehyphenating India With Pakistan Is Most Unfortunate,” Says Shashi Tharoor; Adds ‘Victim Cannot Be Equated To Perpetrator’

‘Rehyphenating India With Pakistan Is Most Unfortunate,” Says Shashi Tharoor; Adds ‘Victim Cannot Be Equated To Perpetrator’

Congress MP and former diplomat Shashi Tharoor sharply criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on the India-Pakistan tensions, particularly his call for U.S. intervention. In an interview with NewsX, Tharoor rebuked Trump's suggestion of equating India and Pakistan, urging a clear distinction between the victim and the perpetrator in the conflict.

‘Rehyphenating India With Pakistan Is Most Unfortunate,” Says Shashi Tharoor; Adds ‘Victim Cannot Be Equated To Perpetrator’

Shashi Tharoor criticizes Trump's remarks on India-Pakistan tensions, rejecting calls for negotiations and equating India with Pakistan.


Congress MP and former diplomat Shashi Tharoor, in an interview with NewsX, offered a sharp critique of U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments regarding the recent India-Pakistan tensions, particularly his call for U.S. intervention in the dispute. Tharoor addressed several points of contention, including Trump’s suggestion of equating India and Pakistan, his call for negotiations, and the internationalization of the Kashmir issue.

Concerns Over Trump’s Missteps

Tharoor began by responding to the criticism within India regarding the cessation of military actions. “There are some armchair warriors who believe we should have gone on to conquer all of Pakistan or capture PoK,” Tharoor remarked. “This is silly and fatuous—it was never on the cards.” According to him, while some may be discontent with the halt in military actions, the decision to stop was not only logical but aligned with India’s broader goals.

Tharoor expressed strong objections to the U.S. president’s Twitter and Truth Social posts, specifically criticizing the equivalence Trump suggested between India and Pakistan. “The victim cannot be equated to the perpetrator,” Tharoor stated emphatically. He further explained that India had never been a state involved in terrorist activities, highlighting Pakistan’s history of harboring terrorist leaders such as Osama bin Laden.

Shashi Tharoor on Trump’s Suggestion to Negotiate With Pakistan

Trump’s tweet had also suggested that India and Pakistan should engage in negotiations. Tharoor rejected this notion outright, stating, “We have absolutely no interest in going to the negotiating table as his tweet implied. You cannot reward a rogue state that has sent terrorists across your border.” He emphasized that India would never negotiate “with a gun pointed to our head.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Another point of contention was Trump’s call to internationalize the Kashmir dispute. “We are not prepared to internationalize the Kashmir dispute,” Tharoor asserted. “We don’t even accept that there is an international dispute.” He stressed that Kashmir was an internal matter for India and reiterated that the country was focused on integrating Kashmir fully into the rest of India.

Shashi Tharoor on Rehyphenation of India and Pakistan

Tharoor also addressed what he called the “rehyphenation” of India and Pakistan. Over the past three decades, Tharoor explained, India has worked diligently to separate itself diplomatically from Pakistan, convincing global leaders that India should not be treated as a counterpart to Pakistan in discussions. He recounted an incident in January when the Indonesian President had planned a trip to Pakistan after visiting India. India expressed displeasure, leading to a change in the travel itinerary. “We don’t like that kind of hyphenation,” Tharoor said. “Why Mr. Trump chooses to rehyphenate us is most unfortunate.”

Tharoor attributed some of the issues with Trump’s remarks to a lack of proper briefing within the U.S. administration. “His administration is still in disarray,” he said, pointing out that the assistant secretary of state for South Asia had yet to be confirmed and there was no U.S. ambassador in India. Tharoor argued that Trump’s statements were offensive to most Indians and needed to be addressed immediately.

Limited Global Support

Tharoor also acknowledged that while many countries maintained a neutral stance, a few expressed solidarity with India’s right to defend itself against terrorism. “Only three countries publicly expressed understanding and sympathy for India’s right to defend itself,” Tharoor noted—France, Israel, and Russia. While other nations may have conveyed their support privately, he observed that public backing was minimal.

Tharoor speculated that the reluctance of many countries to publicly support India could be attributed to the global focus on other ongoing crises, such as the Israel-Gaza conflict, the Russia-Ukraine war, and tensions in East Asia. “The world’s appetite for more conflict is very minimal,” he explained. “They must have thought, ‘Let’s get this over with sooner rather than later.'”

Also Read: Shashi Tharoor Explains Why 2025 Is Not 1971: No Moral Parallel, No Strategic Similarity With Bangladesh War

Filed under

India Operation Sindoor Pakistan Shashi Tharoor

newsx

Pakistan Confirms 11 Military Deaths In Indian Retaliatory Strikes, 78 Wounded, Check The List
Avneet Kaur and Virat Koh

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss?...
Shashi Tharoor criticizes

‘Rehyphenating India With Pakistan Is Most Unfortunate,” Says Shashi Tharoor; Adds ‘Victim Cannot Be Equated...
Google changes its 'G' lo

Google Revamps ‘G’ Logo For The First Time In 10 Years- Here’s How It Looks...
newsx

BIG: 3 Days After Ceasefire Deal, Gunshots Heard At Shukroo Keller Area Of South Kashmir
Zeenat Aman and Rishi Kap

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Used Two Cushions To Look Taller For A Romantic...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pakistan Confirms 11 Military Deaths In Indian Retaliatory Strikes, 78 Wounded, Check The List

Pakistan Confirms 11 Military Deaths In Indian Retaliatory Strikes, 78 Wounded, Check The List

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss? Viral Video Tells The Truth

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss?...

Google Revamps ‘G’ Logo For The First Time In 10 Years- Here’s How It Looks Now

Google Revamps ‘G’ Logo For The First Time In 10 Years- Here’s How It Looks...

BIG: 3 Days After Ceasefire Deal, Gunshots Heard At Shukroo Keller Area Of South Kashmir

BIG: 3 Days After Ceasefire Deal, Gunshots Heard At Shukroo Keller Area Of South Kashmir

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Used Two Cushions To Look Taller For A Romantic Scene With Her

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Used Two Cushions To Look Taller For A Romantic...

Entertainment

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss? Viral Video Tells The Truth

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss?

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Used Two Cushions To Look Taller For A Romantic Scene With Her

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Used Two Cushions To Look Taller For A Romantic

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted His Controversial Post

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted

Who Is Tory Lanez? Canadian Rapper Jailed In US Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed 14 Times, Both Lungs Collapsed

Who Is Tory Lanez? Canadian Rapper Jailed In US Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed

Is Alia Bhatt A British Citizen? Actress Faces Heat After Her Mother Says ‘My Appeal For Peace Was For Pakistan’

Is Alia Bhatt A British Citizen? Actress Faces Heat After Her Mother Says ‘My Appeal

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom