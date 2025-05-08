Home
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Reliance Withdraws ‘Operation Sindoor’ Trademark Application, Calls It An Inadvertent Error

Reliance Industries has withdrawn its trademark application for 'Operation Sindoor', calling it an unauthorized internal error. The company reaffirmed its unwavering support for India's Armed Forces and distanced itself from any commercial intent.

Reliance withdraws 'Operation Sindoor' trademark bid, cites internal error; reiterates support for Indian Armed Forces and national interest.


Reliance Industries has officially withdrawn its application to trademark the phrase ‘Operation Sindoor’, citing an internal error. In a statement released on Wednesday, the company clarified that the request had been made without proper authorization and was not in line with its intentions.

“Reliance Industries has no intention of trademarking Operation Sindoor, a phrase which is now a part of the national consciousness as an evocative symbol of Indian bravery,” the company said.

The statement explained that the application was submitted “inadvertently by a junior person without authorisation” through Jio Studios, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

Reliance: Support for Armed Forces Reaffirmed

Reliance strongly emphasized its respect and admiration for India’s armed forces and the operation itself. “Reliance Industries and all its stakeholders are incredibly proud of Operation Sindoor, which came about in response to a Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack in Pahalgam,” the statement read.

The company went on to add: “Operation Sindoor is the proud achievement of our brave Armed Forces in India’s uncompromising fight against the evil of terrorism. Reliance stands fully in support of our Government and Armed Forces in this fight against terrorism. Our commitment to the motto of ‘INDIA FIRST’ remains unwavering.”

Reliance Trademark Filing: What Happened?

The trademark controversy emerged after four applications were submitted on May 7 to register the phrase ‘Operation Sindoor’ under Class 41 of the Nice Classification. This class covers services such as films, television shows, online content, educational and cultural events—commonly used by OTT platforms, broadcasters, and filmmakers. A trademark under this category could have paved the way for commercial use of the term in entertainment products such as movies or web series.

Jio Studios, part of Reliance Industries, was the first to file an application early that morning. The subsequent applicants included a Mumbai-based resident, a retired Indian Air Force officer, and a lawyer from Delhi.

The Symbolism of ‘Operation Sindoor’

‘Operation Sindoor’ refers to India’s recent military action inside Pakistan, following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. The operation has quickly become a national symbol of courage and resilience, resonating widely with the Indian public.

Also Read: Reliance Industries Moves To Trademark ‘Operation Sindoor’: What’s Behind The Move?

Filed under

Operation Sindoor Reliance Trademark

