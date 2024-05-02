Reluctance to embrace immigrants is impeding India's progress: Joe Biden

In a recent address, President Joe Biden shed light on what he sees as a hindrance to economic growth in countries like China, Japan, and India: xenophobia. Speaking at a fundraising event in Washington, D.C. marking the commencement of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Biden emphasized the pivotal role of migration in driving the U.S. economy forward.

He attributed America’s economic growth, in part, to its welcoming stance towards immigrants, stating, “One of the reasons why our economy’s growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants.” Biden pointed to the economic challenges faced by countries like China, Japan, Russia, and India, suggesting that their reluctance to embrace immigrants is impeding their progress.

Recent forecasts by the International Monetary Fund echo Biden’s sentiments, predicting a slowdown in economic growth for these nations in 2024. Meanwhile, the United States is anticipated to maintain a relatively steady growth rate, with economists attributing this stability, in part, to the contributions of migrants to the labor force.

The issue of irregular migration has garnered significant attention among U.S. voters, particularly as the presidential election approaches. Biden, who has been critical of what he perceives as anti-immigrant rhetoric from his Republican opponent Donald Trump, has prioritized fostering strong economic and political ties with nations like Japan and India as part of a broader strategy to counterbalance the influence of China and Russia on the global stage.