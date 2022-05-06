International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Thursday, said that the remote transfer of safeguards data from its monitoring equipment installed at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant to monitor nuclear material had been restored

On March 9, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced that the agency had lost contact with the plant’s systems.

The agency stated that “With the exception of one facility for which technical work is still required, remote transfer of the safeguards data to the Agency’s Vienna headquarters has been fully restored as a result of the deployment of new transmission channels based on satellite technologies.”

Furthermore, they stated that “the transmission from the Chornobyl NPP had been interrupted for two months.”

Last week, inspectors and technicians from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) visited the Chornobyl NPP to restore transmission and recover data from the monitoring systems.

According to the IAEA and the Russian Foreign Ministry, the NPP is still operating in normal mode with normal radiation levels.

Chernobyl was an established and developed city of Ukraine Soviet Socialist Republic (earlier Russia). It was known for its Nuclear Power Plant setup. However, the city was devastated after the 1986 blast in the power plant causing high-frequency radiation in the environment, which turned unfit for human settlement. Since then there has been no civilization or human presence in the city.