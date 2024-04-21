Report: 7 Crew Members Missing Following Crash Of 2 Japanese Military Helicopters

Seven crew members are reported missing following an apparent accident involving two Japanese military helicopters off the coast of Tokyo, Japan. The incident occurred late Saturday during nighttime training near the Izu Islands in the Pacific Ocean, as reported by broadcaster NHK.

According to NHK, the helicopters are believed to have crashed during the training exercise. Communication with one of the aircraft was lost at 10:38 pm local time (1338 GMT), with authorities realizing around 25 minutes later that communication had also been lost with the second helicopter.

Also Read : Iran Downs Multiple Drones, US Officials Attribute To Israel

As of Sunday, one person has been rescued, but the search continues for the seven missing crew members. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, and Japanese authorities are coordinating efforts to locate the missing individuals and determine the cause of the accident.