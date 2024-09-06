Report Claims Putin Has Two Secret Sons Living in Extreme Luxury and Isolation

A recent report has reignited speculation about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s private life, alleging that he has two secret sons being raised in extreme isolation and opulence.

Report Claims of Secret Sons

The Dossier Center, an investigative group led by exiled Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky, has claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has two secret sons, Ivan and Vladimir Jr., who are reportedly living in luxury and isolation. According to the report, these children are being raised with Alina Kabaeva, a retired gymnast with whom Putin is rumored to have had a long-term relationship.

The Dossier Center’s report is notable for revealing specific details about the children, which had previously been the subject of speculation. The report indicates that Ivan Putin was born in 2015 at a private clinic in Lugano, Switzerland, while Vladimir Jr. was born in 2019 in Moscow.

Luxury and Isolation

The report describes the children’s lives as being highly secluded. They reside in a luxury estate in Valdai, northwest of Moscow, where they are surrounded by a tight-knit group of tutors, nannies, sports coaches, and security personnel. The estate is reported to be Putin’s personal favorite property, where stringent isolation measures were enforced during the COVID-19 pandemic to limit contact with outsiders.

According to the Dossier Center, the boys’ lives are carefully shielded from the public eye. They are said to spend winters skiing in Sochi and summers on yachts within Russian waters. Their daily interactions are limited, with most of their time spent in the company of adults or alone.

Security and Secrecy

The children reportedly enjoy the benefits of private jets, armored trains, helicopters, and yachts, all under tight security. They are said to use special “cover documents” designed for individuals under state protection. The report also reveals that the boys have their own personalized mugs and are always accompanied by security officials.

Tutors hired for the children are required to remain on the isolated estate and are paid a substantial salary of $8,540 per month. The report suggests a preference for South African tutors due to their perceived neutrality towards Russia following the Ukraine conflict.

Putin’s Relationship with His Sons

The Dossier Center’s report also sheds light on Putin’s relationship with his sons. It describes him as having a particularly reverent attitude towards them, even more so than with his daughters. The report claims that Putin is the only person who can assert authority over his sons, and their every whim is catered to.

Despite the isolated nature of their upbringing, the report notes that Putin occasionally interacts with his sons, such as playing ice hockey with his elder son on a private rink at the Valdai estate. Ivan is reported to be a fan of Disney characters, although Putin is said to prefer Soviet-era cartoons.

Broader Context

Vladimir Putin, who has been a dominant figure in Russian politics since 2000, has always been known for his tight control over his personal life. The revelations about his secret sons come amid ongoing speculation about who might succeed him in the future.

While the Dossier Center’s report provides a detailed account of Putin’s private life, Business Insider was unable to independently verify the accuracy of these claims. The Russian media landscape is heavily censored, making it difficult to corroborate such sensitive information.

