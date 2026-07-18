Reports Of Injured US Troops Emerge Days After Iran’s Strike On Jordan. Here’s What We Know

Iran’s military campaign has widened beyond direct strikes on US assets inside the Gulf, with Jordan emerging as the latest front after attacks this week reportedly injured several American service members stationed at military facilities in the kingdom. The development marks one of the clearest signs that the renewed Iran-US conflict is drawing neighbouring US allies deeper into the fighting. While no American or Jordanian personnel were killed, officials said the injuries came after Iranian attacks struck at least two Jordanian bases used by US forces, as Jordan separately intercepted a barrage of missiles aimed at its territory.

CBS News, citing multiple US officials who were not authorised to speak publicly, reported that several American service members were injured after one of the facilities was hit. The officials said no fatalities had been reported, although the extent of the injuries remains unclear. The report noted that Jordan’s military bases are regularly used by US fighter aircraft, making the country a key operational hub in the widening Iran-US conflict.

Jordan becomes new front in Iran-US conflict as missiles target kingdom

Hours after reports of the injuries surfaced, Jordan’s Armed Forces said its air defence systems intercepted 10 Iranian missiles targeting the country early on Saturday. According to a statement issued by the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces through the Jordan News Agency, the interceptions prevented casualties and property damage.

The military said Royal Engineering Corps teams were deployed to collect missile debris that fell across different parts of the kingdom and secure the affected areas in line with established safety procedures. The fresh attacks have pushed Jordan further into the spotlight as the Iran-US conflict increasingly spills across regional borders.

Iran claims operation targeted US facilities in Jordan and Kuwait

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it targeted US-operated fighter jets and refuelling aircraft at a military base in Jordan using missiles and kamikaze drones. Tehran also claimed responsibility for striking the Azraq (Muwaffaq Salti) Air Base, which hosts US troops and aircraft.

Separately, Iran said Friday’s attacks formed the 14th phase of “Operation Thunder.” According to Tasnim News Agency, Iranian drones struck an ammunition depot at Al-Adire camp, buildings, ammunition storage facilities and communications links at Al-Salem base in Kuwait, along with fuel tanks at Jordan’s Azraq air base. The claims have not been independently verified.

Iran-US conflict escalates despite Pakistan-mediated peace effort

These attacks have come only a month since Iran and the US have reached a memorandum of understanding through mediation from Pakistan, which seeks to end the ongoing war. However, there have been renewed hostilities between the two countries due to disagreements over the Strait of Hormuz, with both sides still engaging in attacks on each other.

With the Iran-US conflict increasingly moving away from conventional combat areas, there is evidence of the increased danger of military bases and allied nations in the Middle East being fronts of this increasing confrontation.

Also Read: The War After Ceasefire: US Strikes, Iran’s Gulf Retaliation And Threat To Global Energy