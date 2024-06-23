Reports State Elon Musk Becomes Father for the 12th Time; Third Child With Neuralink Executive Shivon Zilis

Elon Musk is reported to have welcomed another child into the family earlier this year. The founder of SpaceX, Tesla and the social media platform X which was formerly known as Twitter, has reportedly welcomed his twelfth child in the world as per the reports. However, the news was kept a secret until recently when it was brought to the surface by a news source called Bloomberg.

According to the news source, the newest member of Musk’s family was born with the assistance from Shivon Zilis who has been a top manager at Neuralink, the neurotechnology company which was also founded by Musk. The couple managed to keep the birth of their child concealed until journalists brought the matter to light. However, the identity and additional details of the new born child, including their name and gender, remain under the wraps.

An insider, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the birth of the baby earlier this year. Neither Zilis nor Musk have commented publicly on the news. “This child was born earlier this year, according to people familiar with the matter who are speaking only on condition of anonymity. Zilis declined to comment, and Musk did not respond to inquiries,” the article read.

Musk has, reportedly, fathered at least 12 children, with six of them born in the last five years. The twelve children include three children whose custody Musk shares with the singer Grimes and three with Zilis. Musk has been very popular amongst the masses for remaining tight-lipped and maintaining privacy regarding his children’s lives. He has often refrained from discussing personal matters publicly. Despite this, he occasionally shares glimpses of his family life on social media.

READ MORE: Pakistan Greenlights New Operation ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ To Combat Terrorism And Extremism

In November 2021, Musk had reportedly welcomed twins Strider and Azure with Shivon Zilis, just a month before the birth of his daughter Exa Dark Sideræl with Grimes who was his partner at the time through the process of surrogacy. Musk expressed his desire to have “as many [children] as I am able to spend time with and be a good father” in an interview with Page Six. He reiterated this sentiment in 2022, tweeting, “A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilisation faces, by far.”

Musk is also reported to share sons Techno Mechanicus and X AE A-XII with Grimes, who, according to reports, is currently suing him over parental rights to their three children. Despite the ongoing battle for the custody of the kids, Musk is very often seen attending high-profile events like the Super bowl in Las Vegas and Cannes Lions Film Festival in France with his four-year-old son.

Additionally, Musk also is a parent to twins Griffin and Vivian, born in 2004, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian, born in 2006, with his first wife, Justine Musk. However, it was reported that the duo’s first child had passed away in 2002 when the kid was ten weeks old.

Show Full Article